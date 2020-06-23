‘Big Brother’ Alum Jozea Flores Admits He Was ‘Nervous’ On First Date With Jeffree Star

The reality star was asked to do his date's makeup ahead of their night out.

Big Brother alum Jozea Flores is speaking out following his first date with makeup mogul Jeffree Star.

Jozea, who competed on the 18th season of the CBS reality show in 2016 before moving on to MTV’s The Challenge and Ex on the Beach, posted to Twitter following his date with the 34-year-old YouTube star. As part of the date, the reality star and musician did Jeffree’s makeup, which caused plenty of buzz on social media.

“Such a cool a** first date,” Jozea tweeted.”Did you guys enjoy getting to see me all nervous?”

In comments to Jozea’s post, several fans said he didn’t seem nervous at all and noted the natural chemistry between the two.

“You two seem so chill together I love the vibe you have!!! one fan wrote.

“Loved it!” another added. “I hope to see more of you around the Pomeranian Palace or on his social media!”

“The chemistry you two have!!!” a third fan wrote. “It was so beautiful we’re all here for it boo.”

“The way you look in his eyes,” another wrote to Jozea.

When Jozea was on Big Brother, his occupation was listed as “makeup artist,” so it’s no surprise that the 29-year-old TV personality was able to create a gorgeous rainbow look for Jeffree ahead of their date.

In comments to Jozea’s Instagram photo from the date, fellow Big Brother alum Natalie Negrotti praised her former co-star for the “beautiful elegant makeup” he did on Jeffree. The Challenge alum Ashley Brooke wrote, “Ahhhh y’all so hot.”

Jeffree has been single since his sudden breakup with his longtime boyfriend Nathan Schwandt just weeks after they moved into their dream home in January. But earlier this month, fans spotted a mystery man on Jeffree’s social media feeds—and that mystery man is now confirmed to be Jozea.

In a video posted to his YouTube channel, Jeffree admitted that after six months of being single he was finally ready to start dating. He also revealed that he met Jozea after he slid into his DMs.

Moments before his date with Jozea started, Jeffree said, “We don’t know each other at all. We hung out for an hour the other day and we vibed.”

But the two definitely got to know each other during their intimate makeup session and later dinner date. Jeffree also shared a video of him and Jozea working out together in his home gym.