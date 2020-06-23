Rachael Ray Cuddles Adorable Family Member In New Pic

Rachael Ray shared a new family photo yesterday on Instagram that included the most adorable addition to the Ray-Cusimano clan. The Food Network personality and star of The Rachael Ray Show posted a pic taken of herself and husband John Cusimano cuddling their puppy Bella Boo Blue. The sweet image displayed the love shown between the couple and their four-legged friend. It thrilled Rachael’s 938,000 followers.

The image was taken on the last day of shooting for the 14th season of the daily talk and entertainment series. Since the coronavirus pandemic began in March, Rachael retreated to her home in Lake Luzerne in upstate New York. Several weeks later, she began filming cooking segments for her Instagram page, and soon, the entire show was filmed remotely.

In the image, Rachael and John were cuddling Bella as they stood together in their expansive kitchen area. The kitchen is where Rachael admittedly spends most of her time at home and is reflective of her personality. Light-colored cabinetry, butcher block countertops, and light-colored walls dominate the area. Behind the couple and featured on a countertop beneath a stunning window that looked out into a lush landscape were various items that Rachael holds dear. These include baskets, plants, and various kitchen tools.

Perhaps the most adorable part of the photo is Bella herself. The pit bull puppy was adopted and brought to her forever home by Rachael and John on June 16. Bella’s fur is a gorgeous gray color. Her blue eyes are bright and she appeared to be comfortable in front of the camera. During the show’s final episode of the season, Bella made her on-camera debut.

Rachael and John looked thrilled to introduce the new family member to their audience. Rachael had a big smile on her face as she held Bella close to her chest. She wore little makeup in the share and a black shirt with long sleeves. John stood close to his wife of almost 15 years, sporting a black T-shirt and smiling at the dog.

Fans found the photo to be delightful.

“We will miss you all so much! You two have been an hour of happiness each day for all of us through this scary time of the pandemic. Welcoming your viewers into your home has truly been such a treat! Be well!” remarked one follower.

“Congratulations on hour new baby Bella Boo Blue! She’s lovely! Also, today is the day I learned how wonderful you SING! Wow!!!” said a second fan.

“Your home shows have literally been the best part of quarantine! Thanking you for letting us into your home. Love you, love John and love Bella Boo,” stated a third Instagram user.