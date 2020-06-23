Christina Milian Sizzles In A Tied Up Crop Top And Daisy Dukes

The star cooled off with an ice cream in a pair of short shorts.

Christina Milian sizzled in a pair of Daisy Dukes and a tied up crop top as she put her flawless figure on show this week, just six months after she gave birth to her second child. The actress and singer wowed her 6.3 million followers in a hot new shot shared to her Instagram account on Monday, June 22, which showed her as she cooled off in the sunshine with a little ice cream.

Christina — who recently wowed fans in a black one-piece with the poppers undone in another sultry shot — held on to the cone of what appeared to be chocolate ice cream in her right hand while she soaked up the sun and posed for the camera.

The 38-year-old Ghosts of Girlfriends Past star looked years younger than her age and leaned up against a large wooden flower bed.

Christina proudly showed off her toned body as she rocked a white t-shirt with the words “God Karma” repeated multiple times across her chest in a red font.

She tied the crop-top into a knot at the waist to give a peek at her flat tummy. The star paired the top with denim short shorts and mint green sneakers which perfectly showcased her lean legs.

The skimpy curve-hugging bottoms were a light blue denim and were frayed at the ends. They were also high-waisted to highlight her seriously slim middle.

Christina had her long, dark hair curled and cascading over her left shoulder. She sported a pair of green ski-style reflective sunglasses while she looked off into the distance.

In the caption, the mom of two revealed that she actually made her short shorts herself from a pair of long Fashion Nova jeans. She told fans that she was pretty proud of her decision to do a little DIY fashion.

The geotag indicated that the snap, which has received over 114,000 likes, was taken in Westwood, Los Angeles.

A number of fans left sweet messages for the star to show their support.

“So beautiful,” one person said.

“@christinamilian over here looking like a whole bunch of meals lawd,” another commented with two fire and two heart eye symbols.

“So gorgeous and beautiful love,” another comment read.

The comments section was also full of heart eye emoji from impressed fans.

The new snap came shortly after the “Whatever U Want” singer wowed her Instagram followers back in April when she shared a series of throwback photos in her cheerleader costume from her days filming the straight to DVD movie Bring It On: Fight to the Finish more than a decade ago.