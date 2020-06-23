Kristin Cavallari Slammed For Posting Late Father’s Day Message To Jay Cutler

The Uncommon James founder said she spent a 'beautiful' day at her new house with her ex.

Kristin Cavallari is getting slammed for her late Father’s Day post in honor of her ex-husband Jay Cutler. The reality star and entrepreneur posted a late Instagram tribute to Jay two months after their headline-making divorce announcement, but some followers thought it came off as shady.

On Monday, Kristin shared a throwback photo of her three kids — Saylor, Camden, and Jaxon — watching their famous dad on the football field. As with all family photos posted by the Very Cavallari star, the Cutler kids were only seen from behind in the pic.

In the caption to the pic—which was posted late in the day on the day after father’s Day — Kristin wrote that she saved the “best” for last. TheUncommon James founder wished her ex a “happy (late) Father’s Day” as she revealed that the two spent a “beautiful” day together at her new house. Kristin added that their three kids are lucky to have Jay as their father and she wrote that she hopes they all inherit his heart of gold.

In the comments to the photo, some followers, including Kristin’s good friend Justin Anderson, praised the exes for putting their kids ahead of their divorce drama.

“You two are raising the sweetest little team, they are so lucky to have you guys,” Anderson wrote.

But others blasted Kristin for her late message to her children’s father, with some saying it was disprespectful.

“Nahhhh too late now,” one commenter wrote.

“ABOUT TIME, KC!” another added.

“He must have really pissed you off yesterday,” a third commenter wrote to Kristin.

“After all the fan complaints you came through,” another wrote. “That’s called saving your own a**! You shouldn’t have been late with showing [Jay Cutler] respect for the great father he is.”

The post came a full day after Kristin posted a Father’s Day tribute to her own dad, Dennis Cavallari, on Instagram as she thanked him for teaching her she can do “whatever I want in this life.” Kristin also shared a pic of herself wearing a skimpy black mini dress a few hours before she posted the message about Jay.

Last month, some fans also questioned Jay’s Mother’s Day post about Kristin.

After Jay’s Instagram featured a pic of Kristin and their three kids at the beach with a Mother’s Day greeting and the caption, “These 3 little ones picked a good one,” some commenters accused Kristin of posting the photo and message herself. The Very Cavallari star has been vocal about the fact that she used to manage Jay’s social media accounts.