Britney Spears & Sam Asghari Strip Down To Their Swimsuits For A Beach Trip: ‘All You Need Is Love’

Britney Spears and her boyfriend Sam Asghari kicked off their week with a beach trip, according to a set of five pictures the singer uploaded to her Instagram page late Monday night. Spears and Asghari stripped down to their swimsuits to soak up some sun in a gorgeous unnamed location.

The first of the five images showed the couple from behind. They were pictured holding hands while walking toward the shoreline. A cloudless blue sky stretched across the horizon, and the sea itself looked dark blue and calm.

Spears wore a cheetah-print halter bikini with pink straps while her beau rocked black swim trunks and brought a white graphic tank top with him to throw over his chiseled abdomen. He was shirtless in the first pic, showcasing his toned backside and bulging arm muscles, but opted to wear his tank top in some of the other snapshots.

Despite being outdoors, the “Slumber Party” singer and fitness model did not take any chances with their health. Both adults were photographed wearing face masks while lying down on their shared white towel. It appeared they kept their trip simple, opting for some drinks, tanning oil, and not much else.

Asghari nabbed the camera for the third pic in the bunch, holding it close to himself and Spears for a selfie as they both gazed directly at the lens.

Spears took a short video of herself walking into the water for the fourth upload of the bunch. She recorded the water rushing in and lapping at her calves before receding into the ocean as her feet sank into the wet sand.

A page that looked to be torn from a coloring book was pictured as the fifth and final upload. The image, which was a word art visual of her Instagram caption, was completely shaded in with an array of colors. Spears did not say if she colored it herself or if someone else did.

With a staggering amount of followers, it did not take long for Spears’ image to accumulate over 463,000 likes and more than 5,100 comments.

Several celebrities, such as Ariana Grande, Brooke Evers, and Eriana Blanco, left comments on her post.

“It’s Britney beach,” Asghari wrote alongside a laughing emoji.

Hundreds of the star’s fans took to her comments section to compliment her and Asghari, although a few noted they probably did not need to wear masks if no one else was around.

“And on the third day Godney invented the ocean,” said one fan.

“QUEEN OF LOVE AND THE BEACH!” raved another.