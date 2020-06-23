Summer Lynn Hart Wears Plunging Sports Bra & Shorts In Latest Instagram Post

Summer Lynn Hart took to her Instagram account on Monday, June 22, to share two smoking-hot snapshots with her fans. The American model wore a skintight gym attire that showed off her ample chest and chiseled abs.

Summer rocked a matching gray set that included a sports bra and shorts. The top featured a plunging neckline that flaunted her voluptuous cleavage. The sleeveless garment also showcased her toned arms. The stretchable band along the base hugged her toned midriff, highlighting her sculpted abs.

She sported a pair of cycling shorts that sat high on her waist, concealing her navel. Although not seen from view, it seemed like the tight bottoms curved around her derriere. The length of the piece reached just above her lower thighs.

Summer was photographed indoors, modeling the sexy ensemble inside her home. In the first photo, she stood near a white wall and posed in the middle of the frame. She placed her right leg over the other while angling her right shoulder higher than the other. She grabbed the strap of her top as she tilted her head to the side, smiling.

In the second picture, the model’s pose was slightly similar to the first snap. Instead of looking straight into the camera, she looked down at her hair, touching its ends with her left hand.

Summer wore her blond locks in a low ponytail. Her long strands hung over her left shoulder, and a few tendrils of hair framed her face. She appeared glammed up in the snaps. Her makeup application presumably included defined eyebrows, well-blended eyeshadow, several coats of mascara, a hint of blush, and highlighter that made her face look glowing. With an already bright-colored eyeshadow, she opted for a nude lipstick.

In the caption, Summer asked her followers whether they have been “working out.” She then shared that she has been exercising daily with Troy London. She also shared a discount code for anyone who wanted to try out Troy’s workout program.

Fans and followers, as well as fellow models, flocked to the comments section. Many of them showered the model with compliments, while some dropped a trail of emoji as a form of their admiration for the model. The share received over 16,600 likes and more than 150 comments.

“Today is my rest day, but you look bomb,” one of her followers commented.

“So naturally beautiful! You have a sweet smile and a smoking body,” gushed another fan.

“I already did my workout earlier today. Your abs look absolutely amazing, as always!” a third admirer wrote.