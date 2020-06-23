Ashleigh Jordan Flaunts Fitness-Honed Physique In Incredible Transformation Photos

On Monday, June 22, fitness model Ashleigh Jordan posted an incredible transformation photo to her Instagram page. The side-by-side snaps showed the model’s current figure alongside her figure from before she began training.

On the left-hand side, viewers could see the snap of Ashleigh’s pre-fitness body. She stood on a rooftop overlooking a city below and posed with her side facing the camera and one arm resting on a short fence rail. She wore a dark-blue dress that extended to mid-thigh, leaving much of her shapely legs on display, and included a large cut out along the backside, showing off plenty of skin. The sleeveless dress also gave viewers an eyeful of her arms. Ashleigh wore her long, blond tresses loose and curled, flowing down her back. She looked off at a distant point with one hand curled under her chin and didn’t appear to be wearing any makeup.

In the right-hand photo, Ashleigh posed in a white top and pink leggings. The top was sleeveless and showed increased muscle definition along the model’s arms. The fitness trainer stood with her side facing the camera and her outer leg extended behind her, which allowed her followers a view of her sculpted backside and thighs. Ashleigh wore her hair in two French braids down both sides of her head and accessorized with a pair of glitzy hoop earrings. She also appeared to have made up her face with a bit of black mascara, eye shadow, and pink lip gloss.

The difference between the two photos could be seen in the definition and growth of Ashleigh’s muscles, which gave testament to her current fitness-driven lifestyle.

In the caption of the post, Ashleigh told her followers that she used to have an unhealthy relationship to weight and food, which made her feel trapped and torn. At one point, she decided enough was enough and shifted her perspective on food and body image. She wrote that life is way too short to not live it to the fullest and that everyone only gets one body, so they should treat it like a queen.

The transformation snap earned over 110,000 likes and nearly 1,000 comments, making it one of the model’s most-popular posts. Many of her fans filled the comments section with gushing compliments.

“I love this so much and I love you so much. Truly the most inspirational woman I’ve seen. You look amazing and I love everything that you are and everything that you’re about,” one Instagram user commented.