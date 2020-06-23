Instagram Model Viktoria Varga Shows Off Her Fit Figure In A Small Blue Bikini

Model Viktoria Varga offered fans a view of her stunning athletic body for her latest Instagram upload. For the snap, she was photographed in a doorway wearing a small blue bikini that showcased her fit figure.

The Hungarian has been active on the social media platform while spending time in the Middle East. Similar to other recent posts, she tagged the location as the Jumeirah Al Naseem luxury hotel in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. She took advantage of the sunlight, but remained indoors for the photo.

Varga posed in the doorway of the sliding door that led to her balcony. The drapes were drawn and in the reflection of the glass door the patio furniture and balcony railing could be seen. She was photographed in a full-body shot as she flashed a big smile at the camera. Varga raised her left hand and rested it on the door while her right arm hung beside her backside with her hip jutted out. Her left foot was placed in front of her body as she dipped it outside. She wore her long blond hair pulled back in braids.

The 28-year-old rocked a baby blue swimsuit with a small top that hugged onto her chest and had thin strings that wrapped around her neck. Her bottoms were high-cut and had ruffled trim running along the waistband. She sported sunglasses and a white bracelet to complete the ensemble. Varga’s slender frame was on full display as fans caught a glimpse of her toned legs and flat midsection. Her tanned skin popped against the baby blue bikini. In her caption she mentioned making the most of the week and added multiple hashtags.

Varga uploaded the spicy snap on Monday for her 467,000 Instagram followers, and more than 9,100 of them showed their appreciation by hitting the “like” button. The Hungarian model received compliments in several languages, and her replies were riddled with fire and heart-eye emoji. Model Victoria Lopyreva left a kiss-face emoji in the comment section.

“ABS on fire,” one fan wrote while adding a fire emoji.

“Yes a good week to come,” a follower commented in response to the caption.

“Stunning photo Viky! Great body, lovely legs!” an enthusiastic Instagram user replied.

“You’re looking amazing,” a fan responded.

As covered by The Inquisitr, earlier in the month Varga scintillated her followers with a steamy bikini snap. She wore a leopard-print two-piece that gave viewers an eyeful of her sculpted booty. The model was surrounded by tropical greenery for the jungle-inspired photo.