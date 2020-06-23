Donald Trump Tells Interviewer That Barack Obama Committed ‘Treason’ During 2016 Presidential Campaign

President Donald Trump said that former President Barack Obama was guilty of treason in a recent interview with the Christian Broadcasting Network.

“Treason. Treason. It’s treason,” Trump said in answer to the question about exactly what crimes he believes Obama is guilty of.

The president didn’t elaborate further except to point to his earlier concern that his predecessor “spied” on his campaign during their Russia probe.

“They’d been spying on my campaign,” Trump told CBN Chief Political Analyst David Brody.

“Turned out I was right. Let’s see what happens to them now.”

Trump doesn’t seem to have given up on the project of pinning said crimes on Obama, commenting during the interview that he is hopeful that U.S. Attorney John Durham’s ongoing investigation will yield a conclusive report on what prompted the Russia investigation.

“I want to stay out of it because otherwise it’s going to look political. Let’s see what they come up with.”

Trump seemed confident in both the investigator and Attorney General Bill Barr, calling Durham “highly respected” and agreeing that Barr is hated by Democrats because of how he’s doing his job.

While Trump might have fuel for his campaign against the former administration, some believe that the president’s, as yet vague, connection between Obama and the crimes Trump believes he is guilty of, will need significantly more support to move forward.

According to legal analyst and former federal prosecutor Elie Honig, Trump’s comments from Monday are “petty and ridiculous,” The Hill reported.

“…there’s no proof Obama had anything to do with those lawful wiretaps… treason only applies during a declared war.”

In May of this year, Barr told reporters that he didn’t expect there to be any criminal investigation into Obama or his vice president and current Democratic presidential candidate, Joe Biden.

“Based on the information I have today, I don’t expect Mr. Durham’s work will lead to a criminal investigation of either man,” Barr said.

“Our concern over potential criminality is focused on others.”

Obama likely has some company on the president’s bad list, however, and the president might be feeling the heat, as was evidenced by his recent tweet where he commented about “presidential harassment” without context as to who was harassing him.

The Inquisitor reported that the tweet received a lot of attention, some of which accused Trump of being more likely to be the harasser, and some of which came the president’s defense, saying that he has been unfairly targeted due to his political stances.