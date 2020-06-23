Instagram Model Erika Gray Shows Serious Cleavage In See-Through Black Top

Model Erika Gray treated fans to some eye candy while she showed off her new-look hairstyle for her latest Instagram post. She uploaded a photo and two videos wearing a transparent black top that put her assets on display.

The 30-year-old had been fairly quiet on the social media platform in recent weeks, but she offered fans an eyeful in this update. Erika had blond highlights in her long dark hair, and she wore it curled. She rocked a tiny black top that barely contained her bust. It was cropped and had see-through mesh in the middle and along the back, and hugged onto her chest. She sported a gold necklace to complete the look.

For the first slide, the model – who has been dubbed “Brazilian Barbie” – uploaded a selfie that captured her beautiful face and jaw-dropping cleavage. Erika held the camera with her right hand, and held her left hand up to give a view of her long nails.

The second slide was a video where Erika was recorded from the waist up. She ran her hands through the front of her hair and had a sultry pout across her face. The social media influencer tilted her head to the side, and then turned around to show off her full-bodied locks. She grabbed a handful of her hair and moved it side-to-side to expose the back of her transparent top.

Erika took a video selfie for the final slide in the upload. The Brazilian held the phone in her left hand while a stylist put a curler in her hair. This angle once again showcased her killer curves as the model played with her curled hair. She tagged stylist Chris Martin in her caption.

Many of Erika’s 2.3 million Instagram followers took notice of the sultry post, and more than 10,000 of them found their way to the “like” button. She received over 200 replies as several models left emoji and praise in the comment section. Models Frenchy Morgan and Toochi Kash were among the many who left fire emoji.

“You are gorgeous,” fitness model Anais Zanotti wrote while adding two heart-eye emoji.

“Make up and hair is on point,” one follower commented.

“You’re so gorgeous omg so fantastic,” another added.

“Girl crush,” a fan replied.

As covered by The Inquisitr, last month Erika scintillated fans with a revealing backstage pic on the set of Wild N’ Out. She wore a tiny skintight pink top that embellished her cleavage. That post garnered more than 18,000 likes.