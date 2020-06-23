‘The Young And The Restless’ Highlights Mark Grossman’s Daytime Emmy Nomination Reel

The Young and the Restless highlighted Adam Newman actor Mark Grossman’s Daytime Emmy nomination reel today on its Instagram account. The CBS Daytime drama is showcasing the clips that its nominees sent in for consideration ahead of the 47th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards, which will air on the network on Friday, June 26, at 8 p.m. The daytime newcomer is nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series.

Fans waited about three years for Adam to return from the dead this time, and when he did, Mark Grossman showed in storylines as Spider — a man in Los Vegas who was a card shark. Eventually, though, Spider remembered that he was Adam, and the prodigal son returned once more. At first, he remembered how things were with Sharon (Sharon Case), but later, he and Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) reunited to raise Connor (Judah Mackey) together as a family.

In the first clips, Adam confronted his father, Victor (Eric Braeden). He angrily accused The Mustache of using his amnesia to mold him into the son he had always wanted him to be. Of course, Adam retained his memories and foiled that plan. Then, later, Adam left his father bewildered by telling him that Victor ran him over. Of course, Victor had no idea what his son meant because, for once, he hadn’t been involved — Billy (Jason Thompson) tried to run down Adam, and Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson) ended up pushing Adam out of the way. Adam implored his father to look in the mirror to see somebody who had no hope.

Next, Adam told off Sharon. He wanted all of her, but Sharon only allowed Adam a fraction. Adam proposed, but Sharon declined, which left him bereft. Sharon still wanted to be friends, but Adam had no plans of accepting that type of limit from her. Ultimately, Adam stood his ground and told Sharon to leave and never come back. So far in the storylines, Adam doesn’t even know that Sharon is fighting breast cancer, so it seemed that his strongly-worded goodbye really got through to her.

Finally, a tearful Adam told Victor that all he had ever wanted in his whole life was his father’s respect. Adam wanted Victor’s respect even more than his dad’s love. Victor told Adam that he knew that. Ultimately, Adam called Victor “dad” and told Victor that he genuinely wanted his forgiveness, but it remained unclear if Victor would be able to provide Adam with what he wanted.