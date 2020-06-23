Jessica Weaver Reveals Underboob As She Asks Her Instagram Followers To Rate Her Scanty Top And Shorts

Model Jessica Weaver delighted her 9.6 million followers with her recent Instagram post. The short clip showed off the celebrity’s underboob thanks to a revealing crop top as well as plenty of skin as she teamed it with some low-waisted shorts.

In the video, Jessica wore an orange top that featured various cartoon minions. She had tucked the top up underneath itself and plenty of underboob was on display as a result of this. Because of how the top rode up in the clip, it should be deemed not safe for work and cannot be posted below. However, the clip is still able to be viewed on the celebrity’s social media account.

Her shorts were also a shade of orange and it appeared that the waist had been rolled down so that the item of clothing sat low on her hips. This put all of the model’s killer abs on display for her adoring fans.

“Rate the shirt and Pj shorts,” Jessica wrote in the caption.

In addition, she gave her supporters a small pep talk about having a positive attitude in life but, particularly, on Mondays.

Jessica’s face was not shown. In addition, it appeared that the clip had been filmed in her bathroom. Black, white, and gray tiles were on the floor and a blue robe hung behind her.

As soon as Jessica posted the video, her followers were quick to respond. Within 13 hours, the clip had gathered 403,000 likes and more than 2,700 comments.

“I rate it as soon as the blood rushes back to my head,” one follower wrote in the comments section,” one follower wrote in the comments section.

“Shirt is a 10 love them little guys lol, shorts are a 10 because well ummmm yeah great fit lol, body is 100 [percent] perfect,” a fan explained.

“Damn abs for miles and cute pjs,” said another user.

“Gorgeous and lovely,” a fourth person wrote, also using a long string of emoji for further emphasis.

Many of her followers used emoji in order to convey how they felt about the image. The most popular appeared to be the heart, heart-eyes, and fire emoji. In addition, the tongue-hanging-out one was also in regular use.

This was not the first time that Jessica had asked her followers to rate her clothing. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she recently posted another video in which she wore a pale blue silk robe. As well as asking for her admirers’ opinion on the item, she also questioned them about what they thought was most important in a relationship.