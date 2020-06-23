‘SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run’ Will Not Run In Theaters, To Premiere On Demand & CBS All Access

SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run will be skipping its theatrical run in favor of on demand and CBS All Access, according to an exclusive from Variety.

The film was supposed to be released in cinemas on May 22 but was then postponed to August 7 due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Now, the Nickelodeon film is on the move once again. The latest plan has it landing becoming available for rent through video on demand services in early 2021. An exact date has not yet been given.

After its initial rollout, SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run will exclusively stream on CBS’ streaming service, CBS All Access.

The ViacomCBS Digital president and CEO, Marc DeBevoise, released a statement about the film’s new release plan.

“We are thrilled to have ‘The Spongebob Movie: Sponge on the Run,’ a premier, first-run movie from one of ViacomCBS’ biggest brands, join CBS All Access’ expanding slate of franchise content from across ViacomCBS.”

DeBevoise noted that the new release plan would actually work perfectly with ViacomCBS’ plan to retool and expand CBS All Access in 2021. He added that they were happy to invite the popular cartoon character and the colorful Bikini Bottom gang “to the service in the biggest way possible.”

Along with the new Spongebob movie heading to CBS All Access, the streaming service will also be home to “all prior seasons” of the hit cartoon.

Nickelodeon Animation Production and Development executive vice president Ramsey Naito added that the company was “incredibly happy” to give families something to look forward to and felt that the release of not only the film but all of the television seasons, was a great way to do that and to introduce new fans to the “optimism and joy that this terrific character represents.”

Back in May, ViacomCBS CEO Bob Barkish announced that they would be rebranding CBS All Access as part of an effort to include more programming from the company’s extensive family of cable brands such as MTV, Paramount Pictures, Nickelodeon, and more.

SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run is just one of many theatrical casualties amid the public health crisis. Other films, such as Trolls World Tour, The Lovebirds, Scoob, Artemis Fowl, and more, have all been released through different means than their initially planned cinema runs.

Meanwhile, some of the more notable tentpole films like Black Widow, Venom 2, Mulan, and Wonder Woman 1984, have had their release dates pushed back rather than giving up a theatrical run altogether.

Last year, The Inquisitr reported that Keanu Reeves would have a cameo appearance in the film as a talking tumbleweed named Sage.