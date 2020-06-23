WWE News: Former Tag Team Teases Reunion After Splitting Months Ago

Per WrestlingNews.co, WWE teased a reunion between former Riott Squad teammates Ruby Riott and Liv Morgan on this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw.

The segment saw Riott approach Morgan backstage following the latter’s loss to Natalya, who recently turned heel after teaming with Morgan last week in a losing effort. During the backstage interaction, Morgan told Riott that she didn’t want her former partner making her “feel worse,” but Riott wasn’t there to start a fight or poke fun at Morgan.

Riott and Morgan have been rivals since February. Their allegiance ended when Riott returned to television after several months of injury rehabilitation, attacking her friend in the process and setting up a rivalry heading into the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view.

The superstars have faced each other in some matches since then, but they’ve both struggled to gain any momentum on the red brand. Morgan has been on the receiving end of several losses since her controversial love affair storyline with Lana was dropped earlier this year. Riott, meanwhile, has barely featured on WWE television of late.

Morgan and Riott were promoted to the WWE main roster as a team — along with Sarah Logan — in 2017. Pairing the superstars up again makes sense considering their history as a team and current lack of direction on Monday Night Raw.

Perhaps WWE plans on reuniting the team to boost the Women’s Tag Team division, which has faced some criticism since its inception. As The Inquisitr recently reported, former Women’s Champion Paige noted that the company doesn’t take the titles or the division seriously.

Paige also criticized the company for giving all of the opportunities to the same superstars over and over again. Pushing Morgan and Riott as a strong team could bring an end to some of the critiques about the division.

"Nothing has gone my way, and I really don't need you making me feel worse than I already do." – @YaOnlyLivvOnce to @RubyRiottWWE #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/bggTpTLfKu — WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) June 23, 2020

Morgan has been presented as a babyface in recent months, while Riott has remained a heel since her comeback. At this time, it remains unclear which superstar will turn in the event of a reunion. Riott makes the most sense to turn babyface, however, considering that WWE’s other established women’s tag teams — The Boss ‘N’ Hug Connection and The IIconics — are heels.

It’s also possible that the latest segment involving Morgan and Riott together could lead to a feud since Morgan’s character has been adamant to succeed on her own since returning to action last year. It may even not lead to anything. However, more answers should be revealed on the upcoming episodes of Monday Night Raw.