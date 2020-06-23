Fitness Trainer Qimmah Russo Reveals Stunning Figure In Latest Underwear Photoshoot

Fitness trainer Qimmah Russo stunned her 1.5 million Instagram followers with her recent post. The set of four images showed off the celebrity’s finely chiseled figure as she posed in her underwear.

In the series, Qimmah wore a white crop top with thin straps. It was cut low in the front and revealed some cleavage as a result of this. She paired the bra top with pale blue briefs.

The fitness fanatic’s dark hair hung free and was mostly straightened and parted to one side as it fell in messy waves around her shoulders.

Qimmah appeared to be wearing some dark mascara and eyeliner and her eyes were highlighted in neutral shades. On her lips, she seemed to have selected a shade of pink lipgloss.

The look was completed with a bejeweled bellybutton accessory.

In the first pose, Qimmah positioned her hands on her head as she stared at the camera. This action highlighted her muscular arms.

The second snap saw her smiling as she leaned towards the camera. The action highlighted her chiseled abs as she tucked her hands behind her back.

The third image was another one that showed the fitness trainer smiling. This time, she had gathered her crop top straps together and pulled them towards each other as her hands met in the middle of her chest.

The final picture showed Qimmah with her hands over her head once more. The sleek pose bought attention to her muscular physique as she stood tall, one leg crossed in front of the other.

As soon as Qimmah posted the images, her followers were quick to respond. Within 10 hours, the set had garnered more than 34,000 likes and hundreds of comments from her adoring fanbase.

“You’re my current fitness inspiration. My gym opens Friday, & you got me ready to kill. Thank you. Stay blessed,” one follower gushed in the comments section.

“You inspired me to get [to] work, nobody will hold your hands you need to grab it yourself, everything starts with you,” said another fan.

“Dang you’re so perfect,” a user wrote.

“I swear you’re my favorite motivation,” a fourth person wrote, also using several emoji and the hashtag #musclebuilding for further emphasis.

In addition, many of her followers used emoji in order to convey how they felt about the image. The most popular were the fire, heart-eyes, and heart emoji. However, the muscly arm was also often used.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Qimmah also recently showed off her incredible strength by posting a TikTok video where she climbed onto DeStorm Power’s shoulders. Wearing a tiny striped bikini, her muscles were — once again — firmly on display.