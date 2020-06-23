Aisha Thalia Goes Makeup-Free In Latest Stunning Instagram Update

Model Aisha Thalia has gone makeup-free in her latest Instagram update. By doing so, the natural beauty impressed her 553,000 followers.

In the picture, Aisha wore a wide-brimmed red hat over her tight golden curls. Her locks cascaded over one shoulder as she leaned forward slightly to take the pic.

She also wore a white top that was cut low and showed off plenty of cleavage as a result of the pose. This item of clothing featured a ruched hem at the neckline and appeared to be strapless.

Aisha’s face, though, was the highlight of the photo. The stunning celebrity revealed that her beauty does not need to be hidden by makeup as she posed candidly for her latest snap. She stated that she was happy to show off what many consider to be impurities, “freckles, pores, upper lip sweat and all.”

“Quarantine has helped me embrace a more natural vibe in real life,” Aisha also said in the caption for her selfie.

The celebrity angled her face towards the camera, her mouth slightly ajar as she stared down the lens. With a neutral expression, her exquisite beauty could not be hidden.

Behind the model, it was revealed that the shot was taken outdoors. A selection of green shrubbery or trees could be seen. Because of an earlier update, it became apparent that the snap was likely taken near the beach as she was shown seated on the sand. However, this was not entirely evident in this post.

As soon as Aisha posted the image, her followers quickly responded. Within 12 hours, the image had gathered more than 6,000 likes and hundreds of comments from those supporting her.

“You are one of [God’s] best work a true masterpiece beautiful,” one follower wrote in the comments section.

“How did I never know you have a nose ring? Love this up close and personal pic,” a fan said.

“Still a beauty,” said another user in response to Aisha’s makeup-free look.

“U are stunning,” a fourth person wrote, also using a couple of emoji for further emphasis.

In addition, many of her followers used emoji in order to convey how they felt about the image. The most popular were the heart-eyes and fire emoji.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Aisha also showed off more of this look in a previous Instagram update. That image showed off more of her white top as it revealed plenty of her ample cleavage. The previous shot also showed off matching bikini bottoms that tied up in neat bows over her curvaceous hips.