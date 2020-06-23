Anllela Sagra Wears Crop Top And Tiny Shorts While Working Out At The Gym

Instagram model Anllela Sagra showed off her amazing physique to her 11.7 million followers with her recent post. Wearing a face mask, the celebrity appeared to be at the gym in her workout gear as she took the selfie.

Anllela wore a peach-colored crop top that featured shoestring straps over her cleavage. She paired this with pale blue workout shorts that fitted tightly to her hips. Her midriff and toned abs were highlighted as a result of this.

The model wore white socks and runners as she stood with one leg out to the side. Her chiseled thighs and calves were shown off due to the pose.

Anllela’s head was cocked slightly to one side as she took the snap. Her brunette locks were pulled back and braided, with one plait hanging down over her shoulder.

It was hard to tell if the celebrity wore any makeup as her face was covered by a blue mask in order to protect herself and others from the potential spread of COVID-19. In her ears were Apple AirPods.

Close by was some gym equipment, including a large gray exercise ball. A bottle of what might have been sanitizer was positioned on the ground.

In the background, gym equipment was sighted as well as a couple of patrons. Neither of these people appeared to be wearing protective coverings for their faces.

As soon as Anllela posted the image, her followers were quick to respond. Within one day, the image had gathered more than 61,000 likes and hundreds of comments from her supporters.

“Role model,” one follower wrote in the comments section.

“Safety first,” a fan said in response to Anllela wearing a mask.

“Beautiful and nice lady. So beautiful and gorgeous. You are wonderful like flowers,” said another user.

“That body. Goshhh,” a fourth person wrote, adding some emoji for further emphasis.

In fact, many of her followers used emoji in order to convey how they felt about the image. The most popular appeared to be the fire, heart-eyes, and variations of the heart emoji.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, recently showed off her abs and underboob in a series of shots post-workout. With the world in lockdown over the past few months as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, a lot of her workout posts appear to have been at home. It is only in the last day that she has started posting images of her wearing a protective mask and at a public gym.