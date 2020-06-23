Megan Fox Clarifies Some Of Her Past Experiences With Michael Bay After Old Interview Resurfaces

Megan Fox took to her Instagram account on Monday night to clarify some of her past anecdotes and Hollywood experiences after her name became a worldwide trending topic on Twitter yesterday. Check out her entire open letter here.

An interview she gave with Jimmy Kimmel in 2009 that detailed her previous work with director Michael Bay resurfaced, causing an outpouring of support toward the actress and calls to “cancel” Bay.

Fox was cast as an extra at the age of 15 or 16-years-old on the set of Bay’s film Bad Boys II. Given the way she described her experience in the interview, fans felt that she was saying she had been sexualized as a minor.

Adding fuel to the fire is that Fox and Bay have previously exchanged harsh words with one another in public during her time working on his Transformers films. Some of their past interactions made social media users believe that the director should be called out for his previous actions, which were deemed “predatory” and “sexist.”

The Jennifer’s Body star decided to clear up some confusion and the “subsequent mishandling” of her story “by the media and society in general.”

She typed out a lengthy open letter and shared it with her 8.7 million Instagram followers.

Fox started by expressing gratitude to her fans for their “outpouring of support,” but added that she needed to amend some of the details that were “lost in the retelling of events and cast a sinister shadow that doesn’t really, in my opinion, belong. At least not where it’s currently being projected.”

The 34-year-old mother of three went on to say that while she was indeed cast as an extra on Bad Boys II at a young age, but that she was of legal age when she got involved with the Transformers audition process.

She also explained a story about her supposedly being put to work on Bay’s Ferrari during one audition scene. She said she was in a studio lot, and there were plenty of other crew members present. According to her, she was never “undressed or anything similar” while working.

In short, Fox wanted to make it known that regarding that “particular audition story,” she was not underaged or made to “‘wash’ or work on someone’s cars in a way that was extraneous from the material in the actual script.”

Toward the end of her letter, she stated that while those “specific instances were inconsequential,” she has still dealt with her fair share of “genuinely harrowing experiences in a ruthlessly misogynistic industry.”

The former New Girl actress said there were several people she felt deserved to be called out, but that she had no intention of naming names.

As a final note, she reiterated that she had never been “preyed upon” by Bay or Steven Spielberg, who was rumored to have pressured Bay into firing Fox from the Transformers franchise in the past.

In the last sentence of her statement, Fox wrote that she was very supportive of all of those who have been “brave enough to speak out” and expressed her profound gratitude toward everyone trying to “bring comfort” to anyone who has been “harmed by a violent and toxic society paradigm.”