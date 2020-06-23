Lady Gaga’s Dad Says She Gifted Him A Box Of Oreos As A Father’s Day Present

On Monday, restaurant owner and father of pop star Lady Gaga, Joe Germanotta, revealed to Fox Business that his superstar daughter gifted him a box of Oreo cookies for Father’s Day.

“My daughter Stefani, you know, aka Lady Gaga, she sent me a box of Oreos.”

Germanotta seemed happy with his gift and later said it turned out to be a nice day.

The reveal came during a segment on Mornings with Maria. He spoke with Dagen McDowell and said that his other daughter, fashion designer Natali Germanotta, was planning to take him on a bike ride to celebrate the special day.

During the clip shared at the source, he was shown sitting outdoors with a camouflage-patterned mask resting around his neck. He appeared to be outside of his restaurant, Joanna Trattoria and seemed happy while discussing his daughters.

On social media, fans of Lady Gaga felt the gift was somewhat cheap, considering her staggering multi-million dollar networth compared to the relatively low price of a single box of Oreos.

Some people wondered if it may have been part of an inside joke between the father and daughter pair or if she may have sent him additional gifts that he neglected to mention.

“Lady Gaga send a box of oreos to her dad for the, well u know what day… I call it shade,” tweeted one person.

According to a translator, one Portuguese-speaking fan said, “I am laughing so hard that Lady Gaga gave a box of oreo as a gift for Father’s Day to her father.”

Based on the interview, it does not sound like Germanotta was able to spend the holiday with his daughters. He said he spent the majority of the day at his New York restaurant as they begin preparing to reopen. The city will soon allow outdoor dining.

According to the owner, things have been tough as of late due to the pandemic. He said he was hoping that allowing even partial dining again would help them pay the bills. Joanna Trattoria has remained open for takeout, but it has not drawn in as much money as Germanotta would have liked.

“There’s some pent up demand to get out to restaurants, to get out of the house. I think people have money. The consumers have been stocking it away,” he said.

Before getting small business aid and loans from the Paycheck Protection Program, Germanotta was paying his employee’s paychecks out of pocket. He previously received backlash for asking his daughter to help him out financially, as reported by The Inquisitr.