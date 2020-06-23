Qimmah Russo Shows Of Her Athleticism While Wearing Tiny Striped Bikini In New TikTok Video

Fitness trainer Qimmah Russo wowed her 1.5 million Instagram followers with her recent post. Climbing on the shoulders of DeStorm Power, the celebrity showed off her amazing physique while she performed the feat for a TikTok video.

In the short clip, Qimmah wore a red, white, and black striped bikini top. The black shoestring straps tied up around her neck in a halter-style. Further straps could be seen between the small triangle cups, as they showed off plenty of the trainer’s cleavage.

She paired the top with black bikini briefs that sat high over her hips. Wearing nothing else, the swimwear highlighted all of Qimmah’s chiseled muscles.

The model’s hair was straightened and hung down loose over her shoulders. It did not appear that she wore any makeup as she showed off her strength.

The clip showed the fitness model standing behind DeStorm. As the music played, Qimmah climbed up onto his shoulders. Supporting her with one hand, Qimmah then stretched out to the side and flexed one arm to show off her biceps. As she smiled in excitement at the camera, the celebrity then pointed her arm straight into the air as the video ended.

The pair performed outside in the bright sunlight. Behind them were a blow-up mattress and some deck chairs. To one side, the very edge of a swimming pool could be seen. The area was made private by way of a tall green hedge.

As she wished her followers a “Happy Monday,” she also announced that she had to “do it for the TikTok.”

As soon as Qimmah posted the video, her followers were quick to respond. Within eight hours, the clip had gathered well over 84,000 likes and plenty of comments.

“My bæ [strong],” Instagram model Nikee Olivera wrote in the comments section, also adding a row of the muscly arm emoji.

“I love it! Mood forever,” a fan exclaimed.

“My knees hurt just watching that,” said another user in response to the feat of strength.

“Weren’t afraid of falling??” a fourth person queried.

In addition, many of her followers used emoji in order to convey how they felt about the image. The most popular was the fire, heart-eyes, and the muscly arm emoji.

Qimmah often shows off her amazing strength in videos posted to her official Instagram account. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the fitness fanatic recently showed off a workout while on the side of a highway. As she did so, people drove past and shouted out encouragement while she performed.