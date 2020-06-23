NBA Rumors: Donovan Mitchell To Warriors Possible, Andrew Wiggins Or Draymond Green As Potential Trade Chip

In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, rumors have started to swirl around All-Star shooting guard Donovan Mitchell and his future with the Utah Jazz. If the Jazz fail to address the issue between him and Rudy Gobert, there are speculations that Mitchell might consider finding his way out of Utah after the 2019-20 NBA season. Once he becomes officially available on the trade market, several NBA teams are expected to express a strong interest in acquiring Mitchell from the Jazz.

One of the most intriguing landing spots for Mitchell in the 2020 NBA offseason is the Golden State Warriors. In his recent article, Tony Pesta of Fansided’s Blue Man Hoop included Mitchell on the list of rising superstars that the Warriors could target this fall. In the potential deal that would send Mitchell to Golden State, Pesta suggested that the Warriors could explore a trade package that includes Andrew Wiggins or Draymond Green and one of their future first-round picks.

“In this case, the Warriors will be one of many teams jumping on a chance to acquire the 23-year-old All-Star. Cap space is obviously an ongoing issue but their $17 million dollar trade exception, along with a contract like Andrew Wiggins or Draymond Green’s, would be enough to get this deal done. Of course, the Dubs would have to throw in at least one of their upcoming first round draft picks if they don’t want the Jazz to hang up the call immediately.”

Trading Wiggins or Green for Mitchell is undeniably a no-brainer for the Warriors. Though he is yet to reach the status as a legitimate NBA superstar, Mitchell would still be an incredible addition to the Warriors, enabling them to create a three-headed monster with Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson in their backcourt. Mitchell would give the Warriors another very reliable scoring option and someone they could build around when Curry and Thompson are no longer in their prime. Having the trio of Curry, Thompson, and Mitchell on their roster would allow Warriors Head Coach Steve Kerr to run a fast-paced offense more effectively.

Meanwhile, if the Jazz would be given the opportunity to choose, they would definitely prefer Wiggins over Green. While Green is already 30 and spent most of his NBA career as a role player, Wiggins is just 25 and has shown plenty of superstar potentials since being selected as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2014 NBA Draft. Wiggins may have gone through ups and downs in the past years, but being traded to an NBA team where he could potentially be considered as the No. 1 option on the offensive end of the floor could bring him back to the right path to becoming a legitimate NBA superstar in the league.