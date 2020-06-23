Ex-‘RHOC’ Star Vicki Gunvalson Shares Photo Of Daughter Briana Culberson, Reveals She’s 17 Weeks Pregnant

Briana Culberson's husband first announced her pregnancy in April.

Vicki Gunvalson shared several stunning photos of her daughter, Briana Culberson, and her family on Instagram over the weekend.

After traveling to North Carolina from Orange County last week, the former Real Housewives of Orange County cast member posted a photo of herself, Briana, Briana’s husband, Ryan Culberson, and their two sons, Troy and Owen, enjoying time together at The Eddy Pub in Saxapahaw, North Carlina.

“My beautiful daughter at 17 weeks pregnant with Ryan and my beautiful grandsons. Happy Father’s Day to all the fathers, stepfathers, father’s in heaven, fathers to be and anyone who plays a father’s roll. Enjoy your special day. #fathersday #missmydad #greatfood #socialdistancing,” Vicki wrote in the caption of her June 21 photo.

The following day, on Monday, June 22, Vicki shared another post on Instagram, which included two photos of her and her family at The Angus Barn restaurant in Raleigh, North Carolina. In the first photo, the entire group, including Briana and Ryan’s kids, were seen. Then, in the second photo, Briana, Ryan, Troy, and Owen were seen without the former Bravo reality star.

In the caption of Vicki’s latest post, she told her fans and followers that Monday night would be her final night with her family as she prepared to travel home to Southern California. She then said that she was already missing her daughter and her family.

While Briana has shown slight signs of a baby bump in recent weeks, which Ryan has shared photos of on his own Instagram page, her bump wasn’t visible in Vicki’s recent photos as she was seen standing with her stomach facing the camera.

Briana’s stomach, which was covered by a stunning royal blue and white polka dot wrap dress, was also hidden by her two sons in both of the photos Vicki shared on Monday.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Ryan confirmed on his Instagram page last month that he and Briana would be welcoming a third boy into their family later this year. As Real Housewives of Orange County fans may have seen, Ryan shared his exciting news in the form of a gender reveal video in which a drone captured something on the ground that exploded into a cloud of blue smoke.

“Congratulations Culberson’s!!!” Vicki wrote in the comments section of Ryan’s clip.

“Thank you!” Ryan replied.

While Briana did have a coronavirus scare earlier this year, she has since tested negative for the virus.