‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Beau Clark Shares New Photo Of Pregnant Stassi Schroeder, Jokes About Fatherhood

Beau Clark shared a couple of posts on his Instagram Stories on Sunday.

Beau Clark appeared on his Instagram Stories over the weekend as he continued to enjoy a getaway with his pregnant fiancee, Stassi Schroeder, at an undisclosed location.

After first confirming he and Stassi had left Los Angeles after her sudden firing from Vanderpump Rules, which came amid allegations of racism, the Vanderpump Rules cast member shared a collage of photos with his online fans and followers, one of which included an image of Stassi gazing off into the distance as a stunning mountain range was seen in front of her.

In other photos posted by Beau, scenic views were seen, including a shot of a waterfall, one of the water rapids, and another of a series of trees.

In the photo Beau shared of Stassi, the former Bravo reality star’s face was not seen. Instead, she was featured only from behind as she wore a hooded jean jack with her blonde hair pulled back into a tight bun.

While Beau has been active on his social media pages in the weeks since Stassi was fired from Vanderpump Rules, along with her co-stars, Kristen Doute, Max Boyens, and Brett Caprioni, due to allegations of making racially insensitive comments in past years, Stassi hasn’t said a think online since her exit from the show.

Also on his Instagram Stories over the weekend, Beau posted a photo of a gift he received from his mother on Father’s Day.

“Happy Father’s Day!” he wrote in the caption of a photo of the book. “Thanks mom.”

The book Beau received was the 2011 publication titled, How to Traumatize Your Children: 7 Proven Methods to Help You Screw Up Your Kids Deliberately and with Skill. So, it’s no wonder the former reality star shared the silly item with his online followers and included the squinting-while-laughing emoji.

As fans may have seen, Stassi confirmed her pregnancy publicly with a statement just days after she was fired from Vanderpump Rules and targeted with a number of other cancelations, including the cancellation of her successful podcast, Straight Up with Stassi, her tour, and her bridal column for Glamour magazine.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Us Weekly magazine was first to share Stassi’s pregnancy news and when the did, they reminded readers that Stassi had said just months ago that she cannot wait to become a mom.

“I was seriously hoping to be pregnant because that is so much more important to me than even getting married,” Stassi told the magazine in February.