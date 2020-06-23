‘The Young And The Restless’ Preview For Tuesday: Victor Acts Like A Dad

The Young and the Restless preview for Tuesday, June 23 teases a March 19, 1997 performance from Victor Newman actor Eric Braeden, that earned him the Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actor. Victor tried to start anew with Hope and Adam after he realized he didn’t want Adam to grow up without a father. Elsewhere, Malcolm comforted Dru, and Cassie showed up for the very first time in Genoa City.

Victor (Eric Braeden) makes a fresh start with Hope (Signy Coleman) and Adam, according to SheKnows Soaps. Victor was straight off a rejection from Nick (Joshua Morrow), so he decided to turn his focus to his other son. Hope wasn’t quite willing, though, for Adam to know Victor as a father. Instead, she wanted her son to call him Mr. Newman. After all, Hope didn’t want to raise a son who became accustomed to all that the Newman name and money had to offer. She was quite content with her simple farm life in Kansas. That wasn’t likely to fly very long with Victor because he was very used to his fortune and fame.

Victor bought Adam some boxing gloves, and he asked his son to call him Victor. Then they did some boxing lessons. Hope told Victor that she is happy to see him and Adam getting along, and then they kissed.

Malcolm (Shemar Moore) comforts Drucilla (Victoria Rowell) because she is incredibly worried about her relationship with Neil (Kristoff St. John). Dru told Malcolm that Lily noticed she and Neil weren’t happy anymore. Unfortunately, Dru also had a secret she was keeping from Neil, and it threatened everything, which made her anxiety even worse. At the same time, Neil told Olivia (Tonya Williams) that he was proud of Dru’s interview. However, he also had a but coming.

Finally, Cassie (Camryn Grimes) had her first appearance in Genoa City. Grace (Josie Davis) and Tony (Nick Scotti) were working to track down adoption records, and they continued facing challenges with their search. They got a name — Alice. When they went to check out the lead, unfortunately, they found out that Alice didn’t live at that address anymore, so they left. However, as they pulled away, a small, red-headed girl got off the big yellow school bus that pulled up. The little girl happened to be precisely the same age as the child they had been looking for in the adoption records. What a strange coincidence, or was it?