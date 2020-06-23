Celeste Bright Is A Total Smokeshow In A Colorful Chain Monokini

Celeste Bright continued her streak of sexy Instagram snaps today with a scorching hot new update that saw her showing some serious skin. The post included two stunning photos of the model enjoying the warm summer weather underneath the shade of her covered patio and looking hotter than ever in a skimpy monokini that left very little to the imagination.

The 26-year-old went full smokeshow in the revealing swimsuit from Fashion Nova that did nothing but favors for her bodacious curves. The one-piece had a unique floral pattern and a bold color scheme that alone was enough to turn some heads, but it was its scandalous design that truly seemed to captivate her audience of over 667,000 followers. It featured a low scoop neckline that teased a glimpse of cleavage, as well as a revealing cutout that showcased her flat midsection and abs. A set of gold chain straps added some bling to the look while also drawing attention to her toned shoulders and arms.

Celeste showed off the back part of her scanty swimwear in the second slide of the upload in which she turned to pose with her backside to the camera. The angle treated her fans to a good look at the model’s round booty, which was left nearly completely exposed due to the monokini’s daringly high-cut and cheeky style. It had a delicate chain belt that fell at an angle around her hips to highlight her trim waist and hourglass silhouette.

The model did not appear to have added any accessories to her ensemble, and let her platinum blond tresses fall messily around her head as she worked the camera. She also appeared to be wearing a minimal application of makeup to accentuate her striking features and natural beauty. The simple look seemed to include a peachy pink lipstick and a dusting of blush, as well as a thick coat of mascara on her long lashes.

Unsurprisingly, the double-pic update was instantly met with praise from many of the model’s adoring fans. It has racked up over 10,000 likes and an additional 156 comments after two hours on her feed.

“What a colorful swimsuit. You look absolutely gorgeous,” one person wrote.

“You’re a goddess,” declared another fan.

“Stunning as always,” a third admirer quipped.

“Please marry me,” pleaded a fourth follower.

Celeste seems to have been living in swimsuits lately, even before the official start of summer on June 20. Last week, the star showcased her flawless physique in a tiny yellow two-piece while relaxing at the pool. That look also fared well, earning over 19,000 likes and 235 since going live.