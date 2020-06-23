San Diego Comic-Con: AMC Reveals Details Of Virtual Line-Up For Their ‘Walking Dead’ Franchise

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the ever-popular San Diego Comic-Con will run virtually this year due to the social distancing requirements regarding the current coronavirus pandemic. As a result of this, panels will run along with celebrity guests. However, everything will be done remotely and fans will be able to access the panels via their preferred devices.

According to Deadline, AMC has now released their schedule regarding the panels involved with their Walking Dead franchise.

According to the schedule, the panel for The Walking Dead will focus on the Season 10 finale, which is titled “A Certain Doom.” While there was some initial speculation that the Season 10 finale of The Walking Dead would air during this virtual comic-con, apparently, this will not be happening.

When the coronavirus pandemic first occurred, production was shut down by networks and studios regarding filming. This led to post-production work on the final episode of Season 10 not being completed. AMC issued a statement saying that the episode would air later in the year. However, as yet, no further official announcement has been relayed regarding this.

The schedule also states that the panel will be moderated by Chris Hardwick. Chief content officer Scott M. Gimple, showrunner and executive producer Angela Kang, and executive producer Greg Nicotero will attend remotely. They will be joined by the following cast members: Norman Reedus, Melissa McBride, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Lauren Cohan, Josh McDermitt, Ross Marquand, and Paola Lazaro. In addition, other as yet unnamed cast members may also be present.

Van Redin / AMC

Along with The Walking Dead, Fear the Walking Dead will participate as well. Hardwick will also moderate this panel and Gimple will return. Showrunners and executive producers Andrew Chambliss and Ian Goldberg will be there along with the following actors: Lennie James, Alycia Debnam-Carey, Colman Domingo, Danay Garcia, Karen David, Jenna Elfman, and Ruben Blades.

It is believed that the Fear panel will focus on the upcoming sixth season of the spinoff series. As yet, no release date has been set for the Season 6 premiere. However, it is believed to start airing later in the year.

Finally, The Walking Dead: World Beyond will make it’s San Diego Comic-Con debut this year. Gimple and Hardwick will head this panel once more with showrunner and executive producer Matt Negrete joining them. Cast members Aliyah Royale, Alexa Mansour, Hal Cumpston, Nicholas Cantu, Nico Tortorella, Julia Ormond, and Joe Holt will also be present.

World Beyond was expected to premiere after the Season 10 finale of The Walking Dead. However, post-production delays also halted its premiere. The virtual panel will likely discuss what viewers can expect from this new spinoff series.