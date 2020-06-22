Filming For ‘The Witcher’ Season 2 Will Recommence In August

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, filming was underway for Season 2 of Netflix’s hit new fantasy series, The Witcher, when the coronavirus pandemic caused all networks and studios to halt production. Since then, fans have been eagerly waiting for any news regarding a return to production but no concrete evidence was available to suggest work would begin soon. However, Netflix has made it official on the weekend. Using a poem posted to their official Twitter account to confirm the news, they announced that they will return to work on August 17.

I’m dusting off my lute and quill,

I have some news, some mead to spill:

After all the months we’ve been apart

It’s time for production to restart.

The Witcher and his bard – who’s flawless,

Will reunite on set 17 August. — The Witcher (@witchernetflix) June 22, 2020

In addition to this announcement, the series showrunner, Lauren S. Hissrich, also tweeted that she was returning to London soon.

“After 93 days at home, I leave for London today, to go back to work,” she stated.

“I’m going back a different person. A little more fierce and determined, a lot more brave, and — most importantly — with an open heart. I will miss my family like hell. They will miss me. We all will be okay.”

It is expected that Netflix will follow new standards regarding working on set. As The Guardian points out, work will soon commence in the U.K. by Universal Studios regarding their movie, Jurassic World: Dominion. New regulations and guidelines for production on that include a two-week quarantine by the actors and crew prior to filming recommending. A new onsite doctor service will be implemented as well as “1,800 safety signs, 150 hand sanitizer stations, 60 sinks, and a “greenzone” for the cast and crew featuring enhanced testing and safety.” Considering that The Witcher is also filmed in the U.K., it seems likely they will be following all of these procedures as well.

When work halted on Season 2 of The Witcher, a deep clean was done regarding the sets due to the fact that new cast member, Kristofer Hivju, had contracted the novel virus. As stated by The Inquisitr, he has since recovered and, if he hadn’t completed filming prior to the shutdown, is likely to return to the set along with the rest of the cast in August.

Season 1 of The Witcher saw Geralt of Rivia (Henry Cavill) in a season-long search for Ciri (Freya Allan). This led to separate storylines as well as timelines that occurred at multiple points in time. Already, Hissrich has stated that Season 2 will follow the one storyline more cohesively when the fantasy series returns.

In addition, as yet, it unclear how the delay will affect the premiere date for Season 2 and viewers will have to wait a little longer in order to find out more from Netflix.