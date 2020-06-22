Kara Del Toro Enjoys A Day At The Beach In A Sexy White Bikini: ‘Finally Summertime’

Kara Del Toro celebrated the start of summer with a trip to the beach, where she looked as beautiful as ever in a sexy white bikini. The Maxim model took to her Instagram earlier today to share a few snaps from her time by the water that have since earned nothing but love from her devoted fans.

The 26-year-old posed on her knees on top of a striped towel in the sand for the double-pic update. A single seagull trotted through the sand just a short distance behind her, while a gorgeous view of the waves and near-cloudless blue sky completed the relaxing scene. The oceanside setting was nothing short of stunning, but it was the model herself that truly captivated her 1.5 million followers by flaunting her killer figure in an itty-bitty two-piece that did nothing but favors for her killer curves.

Kara stunned in the ribbed white bikini that popped against her gorgeous, allover glow, which appeared to be the results of the Bali Body tanning oils she brought with her to the beach. The swimwear look included an underwire-style top with thin straps and a wide scoop neckline that left her bronzed decolletage and cleavage well on display. Its demi cups sat slightly askew on her chest as she worked the camera, teasing a scandalous glimpse of underboob to her audience as well.

The matching bottoms of Kara’s swimsuit featured a daringly high-cut that showcased her sculpted legs and curvy hips. The number had a thing string waistband with gold hardware that was tied in dainty bows on either side of her waist, drawing attention to her flat midsection and abs.

Kara added a pair of dainty hoop earrings to her beach day ensemble and sported a set of trendy round sunglasses to protect her eyes from the sun’s golden rays. She left her honey-blond tresses down in loose waves that blew messily in the ocean breeze around her head and appeared to be wearing a hint of makeup. Her cosmetics application appeared to include a light red lip liner and matching lipstick, as well as a dusting of blush along her cheekbones.

Fans certainly seemed impressed at the sight of Kara’s incredible bikini body, which they showed by hitting the like button over 24,000 times during the upload’s first three hours of going live. An additional 237 followers flocked to the comments section as well to shower the model with compliments for her latest skin-baring display.

“You look absolutely gorgeous and amazing,”‘ one person gushed.

“Perfect beauty,” added another fan.

“Body of a goddess,” a third follower quipped.

“So fab, babe!” added a fourth admirer.

Kara has been keeping her fans entertained with a number of steamy photos lately, many of which show her rocking skimpy swimwear. Another recent upload shared over the weekend captured her wearing nothing more than a pair of cheeky bikini bottoms as she lounged by the pool. That scandalous look also fared well, racking up more than 62,000 likes and 596 comments to date.