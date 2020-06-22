Addison Rae Easterling Shares Four Playful Images, Asks Fans What Their ‘Mood’ Is

TikTok star Addison Rae Easterling took to her Instagram page on Monday to share a series of playful selfies demonstrating her various moods. The social media star uploaded four snapshots in total and asked her fans which one best fit their personal mood of the day.

The 19-year-old appeared to pose for her latest photographs by sitting in front of a vanity set in her bathroom. It looked like she was surrounded by mirrors in her stylish setup with a circular tray ceiling visible overhead. A display of pink roses sat in front of her, and Addison held her iPhone aloft to snap her pictures.

In the first of her four uploads, Addison simply smiled at her phone screen, revealing an array of bright white teeth. Her eyes were slightly squinted as she beamed brightly. She parted her sleek dark hair down the middle and seemed to have pulled it back with a clip or hair tie, creating an elegant half-up half-down look.

Adding to her chic ensemble, Addison rocked a white halter top with crisscrossing fabric that hid her bust from view. However, it did expose some of her midriff, along with her shapely shoulders. She accessorized her outfit with chunky gold earrings, and her nails appeared freshly manicured. They were painted pink and left long and square-cut.

The teen looked to be sporting a light and flirty makeup application. She seemed to have played up her eyes with mascara, used pink blush to rouge her cheeks, and pink lipstick on her lush lips.

In the second photo of the bunch, Addison widened her eyes and softened her expression. She looked less enthused than she had in her first image.

Addison opted for a playful facial expression in the third pic, which showed her sticking out her tongue. The fourth and final pic was the silliest image of the group, showing the social media sensation mid-eye roll.

Given Addison’s astronomical follower count on both TikTok and Instagram, it came as no surprise that her latest photo upload racked up a whopping 2.6 million likes and over 26,100 replies.

Fans quickly took to her comments section to answer the question posed by her caption.

“The last one. Gorgeous photos!” said model Brittany Hugoboom.

“You are amazing! Keep doing what makes you happy addi don’t let anyone put you down, ur perfect and everyone wants to be you cause you are literally gorgeous,” gushed one fan.

“Perfection in person omgg cute,” wrote another alongside a sparkling emoji.