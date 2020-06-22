Fitness Model Bianca Taylor Sizzles In White Bikini Top In A Bathtub

Bianca Taylor gave her 822,000 Instagram fans something to look at on Monday, June 22, with a hot new update. The fitness model posted a smoldering snapshot of herself in a bikini top that put quite a bit of skin on display.

The photo showed Taylor sitting upright in a bathtub with both her arms over the edges. The camera was positioned below eye level and Taylor had to look slightly down into the lenses. Her eyes were soft and lips parted for a sexy and mysterious expression. According to the tag and geotag, the picture was taken in Los Angeles, California, by Long Beach-based photographer Daniel Rojas.

Taylor sported a white bikini top that contrasted with her sun-kissed complexion. The top consisted of a classic triangle style with spaghetti straps that went around the back and neck. The triangles were small, exposing her cleavage and a bit of underboob. Also on display was her large upper arm tattoo depicting flowers in black ink.

Taylor wore her dark brown hair pulled back in a high ponytail. She left two tendrils loose at the front, which helped to frame her face. She opted to wear a full face of makeup, which seemingly included nude lipstick, bronzer, long lashes, black liner and brown shadow for a smoky effect.

Taylor paired her photo with a lengthy caption in which she described the daily balancing act of striving to be both strong and independent while also compassionate and loving without being a “doormat.”

Within just first couple of hours, the post has garnered more than 9,800 likes and upwards of 200 comments. Her fans took to the comments section to share their admiration for Taylor and to thank her for her powerful message.

“Love you Bianca! You are such an inspiring warrior boss babe,” one user raved.

“I needed to hear this too [exasperated emoji] uhh I can definitely struggle with this. Let’s hold ourselves more accountable!!” replied another fan.

“Absolutely gorgeous omg a living masterpiece [heart-eyes emoji] and your words are so incredibly uplifting [flexed bicep] you’re such a ROLE MODEL,” a third user chimed in.

“You can be both. You can be everything you want,” added a fourth admirer.

Taylor often flaunts her incredible physique on her Instagram feed. Just over the weekend, she posted another snapshot in which she sported a black mesh bra with cut-out detailing and a pair of matching underwear. She edited the photo to censor her chest and keep it Instagram-friendly. She accessorized the sexy look with a gold serpent necklace and her signature silver nose ring. She also debuted a brand new tattoo depicting a serpent wrapped around her right forearm.