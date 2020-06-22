Fitness Model Bianca Taylor Sizzles In White Bikini Top In A Bathtub

Bianca Taylor gave her 822,000 Instagram fans something to look at on Monday, June 22, with a hot new update. The fitness model posted a smoldering snapshot of herself in a bikini top that put quite a bit of skin on display.
The photo showed Taylor sitting upright in a bathtub with both her arms over the edges. The camera was positioned below eye level and Taylor had to look slightly down into the lenses. Her eyes were soft and lips parted for a sexy and mysterious expression. According to the tag and geotag, the picture was taken in Los Angeles, California, by Long Beach-based photographer Daniel Rojas.
Taylor sported a white bikini top that contrasted with her sun-kissed complexion. The top consisted of a classic triangle style with spaghetti straps that went around the back and neck. The triangles were small, exposing her cleavage and a bit of underboob. Also on display was her large upper arm tattoo depicting flowers in black ink.
Taylor wore her dark brown hair pulled back in a high ponytail. She left two tendrils loose at the front, which helped to frame her face. She opted to wear a full face of makeup, which seemingly included nude lipstick, bronzer, long lashes, black liner and brown shadow for a smoky effect.
View this post on Instagram
I have a confession, I know a lot of you babes think of me as someone who has bad-bitch-give-zero-f*cks energy, and yes that is the energy I hope to emulate as much as I can. But, being someone who is also so compassionate and loving, I have been somewhat of a doormat for many situations in my life. – Somedays I feel unstoppable and nobody can say anything to slow me down or shut me up…but other days I fall into old ways of being people pleaser who just wants to make others, especially those I care for, comfortable by quieting my voice and taking up less energetic space. This has caused a large part of my spirit and who I AM, to feel suppressed, and it is nobody’s fault but my own. – I think a lot of strong women can relate to this…being fearless and independent, while also still struggling with moments of shrinking down, out of fear/compassion/etc. Well the boss bitch inside of me is owning up to this. It’s MY fault. Every-time I say yes when I want to say no, every-time I say “no it’s okay” when it is not okay- I do a disservice to the warrior woman inside of me that has clawed her way to where she is today. – I’m committing to not shrinking down anymore under any circumstances. 50% of the time is not enough. I’m sharing this because I know so many amazing women who are reading this FEEL this in their soul. I’m asking you on behalf of the queen inside of you, to no longer be a doormat and to be fearless and firm, with love. And I hope that the kings reading this can appreciate that a woman who is firm in what she wants and who she is, is something to admire and love, not something to try and tame so that your insecurities and ego are protected. True Kings and Queens should always support each other in their full authentic expression. – Love you all.???? – ???? @fog.again
Taylor paired her photo with a lengthy caption in which she described the daily balancing act of striving to be both strong and independent while also compassionate and loving without being a “doormat.”
Within just first couple of hours, the post has garnered more than 9,800 likes and upwards of 200 comments. Her fans took to the comments section to share their admiration for Taylor and to thank her for her powerful message.
“Love you Bianca! You are such an inspiring warrior boss babe,” one user raved.
“I needed to hear this too [exasperated emoji] uhh I can definitely struggle with this. Let’s hold ourselves more accountable!!” replied another fan.
“Absolutely gorgeous omg a living masterpiece [heart-eyes emoji] and your words are so incredibly uplifting [flexed bicep] you’re such a ROLE MODEL,” a third user chimed in.
“You can be both. You can be everything you want,” added a fourth admirer.
Taylor often flaunts her incredible physique on her Instagram feed. Just over the weekend, she posted another snapshot in which she sported a black mesh bra with cut-out detailing and a pair of matching underwear. She edited the photo to censor her chest and keep it Instagram-friendly. She accessorized the sexy look with a gold serpent necklace and her signature silver nose ring. She also debuted a brand new tattoo depicting a serpent wrapped around her right forearm.