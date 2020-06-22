Daisy Keech Stuns Her Fans In Tie-Dye Bikini While Posing Poolside

Daisy Keech stunned thousands of her 4.8 million Instagram followers on Monday, June 22, when she took to the photo-sharing app to post an update that saw her in a skimpy bikini that left little to the imagination.

The Instagram star was captured standing in front of a swimming pool while an elegant house filled the background. She tagged Mudra Tulum, a company that specializes in luxury condo rentals in Tulum, Mexico. Keech faced the camera while lifting her right heel off the ground, making her booty pop to the side. Her legs were shoulder-width distance, allowing the viewer to get a good glimpse of her shapely legs. She glanced into the lenses with soft eyes as she let her lips hang open.

Keech sizzled in a tie-dye two-piece bathing suit in a bold red color with details in yellow, green and black. Her top had small triangles that showed off her cleavage and spaghetti straps that tied behind her neck and back. She teamed her top with a pair of matching bikini bottoms with equally thin straps that tied on the sides. Keech pulled the strings up high on her body, exposing her hips.

Keech wore her platinum blond hair in a middle part and partially styled down. She pulled the sides back in a half ponytail while allowing tendrils to remain loose at the front to frame her face. She appeared to be wearing a bit of makeup as well, seemingly including bronzer on her cheekbones and a bit of mascara.

Keech indicated in the caption that she had to deal with a lot of bug bites. The photo has attracted more than 455,000 likes and over 2,200 comments within just three hours, proving it was popular with her fans. Instagram users flocked to the comments section to gush over Keech’s good looks and to express their admiration for her.

“You are so prettyyyy,” one user wrote.

“Literally the perfect girl,” replied another fan.

“TOO FIRE [fire emoji] CALLING THE FIRE DEPARTMENT,” a third admirer raved.

“How do people look this good,” added a fourth fan.

