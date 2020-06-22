Lea Elui Ginet Sizzles In An Animal-Print Bikini & Shares An Emotional Message

Lea thanked her fans for their support after she reached 11 million followers on Instagram.

Lea Elui Ginet uploaded a set of stunning bikini snapshots to her Instagram account on Monday to celebrate reaching 11 million followers on the photo-sharing app. The 19-year-old social media sensation also shared an emotional message with her fans thanking them for their love and support.

Lea’s dancing videos helped her gain fame on TikTok, but her Instagram page has become almost as popular as her account on the video-sharing app. Her latest set of photos are an example of why her star continues to rise. In the images, the dancer and model rocked a fun and flirty leopard-print bikini. However, the garment’s pattern didn’t completely resemble the skin of the big cats that inspired its design. Instead of being tan and black, it was white with pink spots. Lea’s fellow TikTok star, Addison Rae, wore a two-piece that featured a similar print in one of her Instagram uploads.

Lea’s bathing suit included a fixed triangle top with seams on the cups. The garment had adjustable spaghetti straps and a thin back band. Her matching bottoms had a low scoop front and a cheeky scrunched back that exposed a teasing amount of her pert posterior.

Lea wore her long, light brown hair pulled up in a ponytail. However, she left two locks free to frame her face. Her beauty look appeared to include bright pink lipstick, mascara, and pink blush on the apples of her cheeks. The “born this way” tattoo on her left rib cage was visible in many of the five pictures that she shared with her fans.

For her photo shoot, Lea posed outside in an area that appeared to be a park. She sat in lush, green grass in front of a hill and scattered trees. A picnic table and a paved walkway were also visible in the background.

Lea struck a variety of different poses. In her first photo, she sat back on her heels and reached up to play with her ponytail, which elongated her toned midsection. She also faced the camera in her second and third snapshots, but her fourth photo provided a glimpse of the back of her bikini. She had moved to a location that included a small stream, and she was captured turning to look back at the camera over her left shoulder. In final shot, Lea was stretched out on her side and shielding her eyes from the sun.

In the caption of her post, Lea thanked her fans for supporting her and boosting her confidence. Her lengthy message also included some encouraging words for those struggling with their own self-confidence.

Since it was initially uploaded, Lea’s post has garnered over 1 million likes and 19,000 comments.

“You are the best,” read one response to her post.

“I am so happy for you,” another fan wrote.

“You made me stronger and confident. Thank you!” a third remark read.