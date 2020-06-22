Dasha Mart Flaunts Killer Legs & Sideboob In Hot New Update

Dasha Mart showed off her incredible figure on Instagram during a recent shopping trip. The popular model delighted her 1.9 million followers with a double-photo update that was added to her page earlier this afternoon.

The first photo captured the Russian model posed with her back facing the camera. She looked over her shoulder with a slight smile and sultry stare as she playfully kicked one leg in the air. Dasha tucked her elbows near her sides and popped her booty out ever so slightly. The model posed on light concrete bricks in front of a Louis Vuitton storefront. A geotag in the post indicated that she was in the Miami Design District where she appeared to be shopping.

Dasha opted for a red romper that flaunted her flawless figure. The piece boasted long sleeves with a loose and flirty design. The side of the garment provided little coverage and showed off a generous tease of sideboob and her tanned back. The bottom of Dasha’s outfit appeared to have a chiffon-like material that was loose on her legs. It also had a dangerously short cut that left her killer legs on full display.

The second image offered fans a better view of Dash’s front side. The sexy piece had a turtleneck top that covered her collar and it cinched in the middle, helping to accentuate her tiny waist and midsection. The front angle gave Dasha’s followers another generous view of her toned stems. She also sported a pair of strappy gold heels that dressed up the look even more.

Dasha accessorized her outfit with a white quilted purse that had chain straps. The purse was worn between her bust and showed off her chest. Dasha styled her brunette tresses with a middle part and her long locks cascaded down her shoulders and back. The social media star appeared to be wearing an expert application of glam that brought out all of her striking features. It looks like Dasha wore defined brows that were a few shades darker than her tresses. She also appeared to have brushed her cheeks with blush and highlighter while adding bronzer to frame her face.

The update has attracted a ton of reviews for the model. Over 19,000 social media users have double-tapped the post and another 451 have left comments.

“It is a dream to wear such clothes all year round! 2,” one follower commented with a single flame emoji.

“Yes, it would be perfect, no winter bulky things, hats + hood up and don’t turn your head,” anothr fan commented.

A few others used flame, heart, and heart-eye emoji instead of words.