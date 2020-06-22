Nicaraguan Fitness Model Dolly Castro Flaunts Spectacular Figure In Cut-Out Sports Bra And Shorts

Dolly Castro showed off her spectacular figure to her 6.2 million Instagram fans on Monday, June 22, with her most recent post. The Nicaraguan fitness model took to the popular social media platform to post a snapshot that saw her in a skimpy workout attire that bared her gym-honed curves.

The photo showed Castro outdoors on what appeared to be a cloudy day. According to the geotag, she was enjoying some fresh air in Orange County, California. Castro faced the camera with her hips slightly cocked to the right while resting on the leg on that side. She glanced at the camera with fierce eyes and a side smile.

Castro wore a light gray sports bra with spaghetti straps that went over her muscular shoulders. It boasted a low-cut neckline and a cut-out in the middle, teasing different angles of her cleavage. A sturdy elastic band seemed to give the top a good amount of support. Castro teamed her bra with a pair of black spandex shorts that clung to her hips, showcasing her curvy lower body.

She wore her dark brown hair in a middle part and pulled back in a low ponytail, which Castro pulled over her right shoulder. She completed her look with flattering makeup, seemingly black liner and mascara for extra intensity around her eyes.

In her caption, Castro explained that she was “getting [her] steps in.” She also revealed that the post was an ad for 1st Phorm, a brand she represents as an ambassador. In this particular case, she was promoting its branch chain amino acids, which she said is good to consume during workout or cardio. The photo has attracted more than 7,600 likes and over 130 comments in under an hour of going live. Her fans used the occasion to compliment Castro on her physique and beauty.

“As always, you’re starting the week off just right. Let’s get that work in,” one of her fans wrote.

“I drink anything you drink,” replied another user.

“I like the outfit, you are looking gorgeous,” a third admirer chimed in.

“I need that body shape,” added a fourth fan.

Castro recently stunned her fans once again with another image in which she rocked a different workout set, as previously reported by The Inquisitr. She was captured outside on a clear day. Though the background was blurry, it looked like Castro was in the midst of a hike. She wore a white tank top with thick straps. She paired with spandex shorts in a dark teal color. Like today’s post, she was also promoting 1st Phorm, though it was a different product.