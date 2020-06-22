Elizabeth Hurley Wows Fans & Goes Braless Under Open Sweater

Elizabeth Hurley knows how to get the attention of her Instagram followers. On Monday, the actress heated up her Instagram page with a steamy snapshot that featured her looking decades younger than her 55 years. She showcased her voluptuous chest by going braless under an open sweater while she stood outside on a gorgeous, sunny day.

Elizabeth’s post consisted of a single photo that featured her standing in a patch of tall grass near a hedgerow. A lush green lawn, along with an archway covered with vines, was also visible behind her.

The Bedazzled star’s cozy sweater was beige with long sleeves. It was also long, with the hem extending below her hips. She turned up the heat and wore the front of it open, exposing her cleavage and flat abs. She teamed the sweater with what looked like a pair of low-rise black yoga pants that hugged her curves.

Elizabeth smiled at the camera while holding one hand up to her cheek. She hooked the thumb on her other hand in the waistline of her pants, teasing a peek at her lower abdomen below her belly button. She stood with one hip cocked to the side, showing off her toned thighs.

The celebrity wore her windblown hair parted off center and down her back. As far as makeup, she appeared to be wearing a light application of mascara and eyeliner one her blue eyes. She also looked to be wearing blush on her cheeks and a pink gloss on her lips.

The post was a smash hit, raking in more than 50,000 likes within an hour of her sharing it.

In the caption, she wrote that the weather in Britain was warming up.

Unsurprisingly, dozens of her fans flocked to the comments section to rave over her incredible, age-defying good looks.

“Absolutely stunningly beautiful!! You continue to set the bar higher and higher all the time… Kudos,” one admirer wrote.

“The worlds falling apart. But Liz Hurley ain’t lost a step,” joked a second follower.

“I’m not sure I can continue to follow you. These pics are just devastatingly hot,” a third Instagram user quipped.

“Sheeeeeesh!!!! You are going to fast forward global warming LOL!” a fourth fan chimed in.

The actress wows her fans with just about every one of her updates. Her timeless beauty and fabulous figure are worthy of envy, and it seems Elizabeth does not mind showing them off. Not too long ago, she shared a snap that featured her looking smoking hot while she soaked up some sun in a turquoise bikini.