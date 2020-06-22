Simone Biles Sizzles In The Sun Wearing A Tiny Lavender Bikini And Showcasing Her Amazing Curves

Simone Biles left her Instagram followers almost speechless.

Simone Biles showcased her toned physique in her latest Instagram share. The Olympic gold medalist caught some sun rays on Monday and decided to delight her 3.8 million followers with a photo of herself in a skimpy bikini while taking advantage of the start of the first full week of summer.

Simone seems to be a fan of summer and of wearing tiny swimsuits when she has the chance, as previously seen in other Instagram posts. This time she wore a bikini that was a light lavender in color. The top was not your ordinary bikini style. The strapless design was a tube top that appeared to be made from a lightweight material. In between Simone’s bosom was a bare gap held on only by two tiny strings that exposed some skin. The top had a ruffled trim all around as well.

It stands to reason that the bikini bottoms that Simone wore was pretty tiny, despite not being able to see it. Her extremely toned legs were positioned so that most of it wasn’t shown in the photo. Only the tie on one side was visible. You could see ample bare skin on the 23-year-old gymnast.

Simone Biles was half-lying down, half-sitting up in one of three light beige lounge chairs that appeared to be attached together. She was leaning on a paisley pillow with both legs bent. She shielded her eyes from the sun as the camera was aimed right above her. Her eyes were doubly protected with a pair of round sunglasses that she had on. By the position of her arms in the snapshot, her Olympic rings tattoo that she got back in 2017 was clearly visible. Simone’s incredible biceps were also plainly in view as her arms were held above her face.

The athlete had her dark hair worn down around her shoulders as she relaxed in the summer sun. It’s likely that Simone was sitting right next to a pool even though it wasn’t shown in the picture.

Her followers seemed to love the Instagram snap. The post garnered over 90,000 likes in the first three hours that it was shared. Many of the over 400 comments consisted of heart and fire emojis. Others let Simone know how amazing she looked.

“U look gorgeous just as always,” one fan said.

“Omg you are awesome,” another follower told her.

“Simply Beautiful,” said a third fan.

Simone Biles just recently posted a cute pic with her two French Bulldogs, Lilo and Rambo. She flaunted some serious leg as she stood outside of her house with the other two members of her family. She looked amazingly fit and trim as always.