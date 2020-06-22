Instagram Model Toochi Kash Flaunts Her Booty In A Tiny Black Bikini For Latest Post

Model Toochi Kash treated fans to an eyeful of her curvy backside in two pictures for her latest Instagram update. For the post, she posed poolside in a small black bikini while striking scintillating poses.

The 31-year-old had put her curvaceous bottom on display in several recent uploads, and for this one she included two images that focused on that feature. Toochi – who has appeared in Maxim, FHM and Playboy – was photographed on a white pool chair that was next to a pool on a sunny day.

The model – whose real name is Natalie Salloum – leaned over the chair with her back to the camera for both snaps. She wore her long dark hair down and in curls. In the first pic, Toochi had her right leg on the armrest while her left leg was on the seat. She leaned over the back of the chair and turned her head towards the lens with a sultry look across her gorgeous face. Toochi clasped her right hand on the top of her leg which helped accentuate her exposed booty.

The social media influencer wore a black swimsuit that looked similar to one she sported in a another poolside post last week. She wore thong bottoms with gold-colored side-tie straps. For the second photo, Toochi was in a similar pose, but this time she stuck her tongue out to lick her upper lip. In the caption, she cheekily asked if people tanned in this provocative position.

She uploaded the spicy pics for her 4.3 mllion Instagram followers on Monday, and many of them quickly flocked to the post as it earned more than 25,000 likes in just over two hours after going live. Toochi received over 880 comments, as her replies were littered with fire and heart-eye emoji. Several models left praise in the comment section including Savanah Ann and Jenna Shea who both left fire emoji.

“So hot babe,” model Pandora Blue wrote.

“I value my breath, so it would be nice if you didn’t take it away every time you post a pic,” one fan replied.

“The chair, and it’s definitely supposed to be number 2,” a follower wrote in response to the caption.

“Love it,” an Instagram user commented.

As covered by The Inquisitr, Toochi flaunted her backside along with a friend in a post last week. She was joined by Savannah Ann as the two straddled a pool chair with their backs to the camera. They also showed off the front of their swimsuits in the three-photo set that garnered more than 64,000 likes.