‘The Young And The Restless’ Reveals Bryton James’ Tearful Daytime Emmy Reel

The Young and the Restless is honoring its Daytime Emmy nominees this week by sharing the reels that the actors submitted to earn the nominations. The show recently shared the scenes that Devon Hamilton Winters actor Bryton James used to snag his nomination for Oustanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for the 47th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards.

Devon had a rough year in Genoa City. As he dealt with the loss of Hilary (Mishael Morgan) and their unborn child while Lily (Christel Khalil) served her prison sentence for her part in their deaths, Devon’s dad, Neil (Kristoff St. John) suddenly passed away. The pain Devon felt, even though he began a new relationship with Elena (Brytni Sarpy), followed him throughout the year.

In the first scene, Devon is at his dad’s funeral while Lily and Malcolm (Shemar Moore) cry in the audience. Devon remembered the principles that Neil lived by, and he tearfully said that he could still hear Neil’s voice saying, “my man.” For Devon, he knew that Neil’s love was in his heart and would always be there. The words brought Lily and Malcolm to tears as Devon struggled to keep it together. The moment was made all the more poignant for the actors and viewers because Neil actor Kristoff St. John died suddenly on February 3, 2019, at the age of 52, and his death was heartbreaking for his family, friends, co-stars, and fans.

Then, in the next part of the clip, Devon saw his late wife Hilary dressed angelically in white. He staggered as he struggled to get up and process what he was seeing. Hilary began saying his name, but the voice was not Hilary’s, which shocked him. Eventually, Hilary disappeared, and Devon realized that Elena was saying his name several times. She could tell that something was wrong with her boyfriend, and Elena ran toward Devon as he held onto a bar to remain upright.

The final scene on the reel featured Devon and Elena in his penthouse, which is the home he shared with Hilary. Devon tearfully told Elena that it hit him hard sometimes. She thought he meant that Hilary was gone, but Devon corrected her. He felt that Hilary was still there all around him, which caused him to have such a hard time overcoming her death.

Viewers can tune in Friday, June 26 at 8 p.m. to CBS to find out if James and the other Y&R Daytime Emmy nominees take home the awards during the awards show. James has been nominated several times, and he won the 2007 Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Younger Actor in a Drama Series.