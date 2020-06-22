Meghan McCain Says Images Of Tulsa Rally ‘Are Going To Haunt The Trump Campaign’

'The View' host admitted that she was highly entertained by the mild attendance at the event.

Meghan McCain was pretty happy with the size of President Trump’s crowd during his rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma on Saturday. During Monday’s episode of The View, McCain discussed the rally, and said that she spent Saturday night “highly entertained.”

“I was like, ‘Inject this into my veins,’ because, the Trump campaign has been really braggadocios, saying, ‘8,000 people are going to show up.’ And, to have 6,200 people show up, whatever the reasoning is. To say that it was far below expectations is putting it very mildly,” McCain said.

The Trump campaign initially suggested that a large crowd would be attending the rally, and the hosts of The View noted that the actual crowd failed to live up to that hype.

McCain said that she thinks the images associated with the rally are going to be a problem for Trump’s campaign moving forward. She said that every campaign gets stuck with optics, and then said that the images of the president speaking to an arena that was only 1/3 full, and then getting off of Air Force 1 holding a “MAGA” hat with his tie undone might stick with him. The show then showed the image of Trump getting off the plane.

“Does this look like someone who’s confident? Does this look like an American President? No, this looks likes a depressed person who just realized maybe just maybe the writing is on the wall right now. I think this is the image that is going to haunt the Trump campaign,” McCain continued.

She also said that White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany had tried to spin the rally as a win, and Fox & Friends was having none of it. The co-host said it was bad news for the campaign, and she couldn’t help texting her fellow co-hosts on Saturday because she was so entertained.

In McEnany’s appearance, she said that the president was in “great spirits,” and that he was always at his happiest when he could speak directly to the American people. You can see the full clip here.

Trump’s rally was originally supposed to take place on Friday but was moved after the campaign faced criticism for hosting the rally on Juneteenth. Tulsa, Oklahoma was also the site of a race massacre in 1921 that led to the deaths of as many as 300 black residents, according to The New York Times. Trump’s rally comes as large parts of the country are still protesting in the wake of George Floyd’s death.