Gabriella Abutbol Rocks A Skimpy Black Bikini & Cowboy Hat

Gabriella Abutbol knows how to make a bikini look good. The model kicked off the week with an Instagram update that saw her looking fabulous in a strappy black number while she posed outside.

Gabriella’s post consisted of two snapshots that captured her standing outside on a rocky surface with a few trees behind her. It was a bright day, and her bronze skin glowed in the sun.

The model’s two-piece bathing suit had a unique cut with straps on the sides of the top and bottoms. The top was a bandeau-style with thin shoulder straps. The bottoms had a diamond-shaped piece of fabric that covered part of her lower abdomen, but most of them were thin straps that crossed over the sides of her hips. Gabriella also sported grey cowboy hat, a grey pair of ankle socks, and a pair of white trainers.

In the first image, Gabriella had her hands on the back of her hips as she leaned forward. She flashed a big smile for camera as she flaunted her curves and hourglass shape. One knee was bent with her foot behind her. The pose showed off her toned legs.

The second snap captured the brunette beauty as she stood with one hand on her side with one knee raised up. The stance showed off the curve of her bare hip as well as her flat abs and voluptuous chest.

Gabriella’s dark hair fell in loose waves over her shoulders. She appeared to be wearing a light application of makeup that included eyeliner, blush, and a natural shade of lipstick.

In the caption, the model asked her fans how they were while also tagging her promotional partner, Fashion Nova.

Most of the comments revolved around how Gabriella looked in the snaps.

“Good afternoon gorgeous Gabby better now of course seeing you lookin so beautiful in black with that smokin hot bod, absolutely freakin seexxxy,” one Instagram user gushed.

“You’re so stinkin cute!! I mean you’re absolutely f****** gorgeous but you’re really stinking cute while you’re being absolutely f****** gorgeous!!” wrote a second follower.

“how’s it feel to be the most beautiful woman alive?” quipped a third admirer.

“You are gorgeous nice bikini,” a fourth fan commented.

