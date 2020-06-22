Teresa Giudice’s Youngest Daughter, Audriana, Graduates From Fifth Grade In A Drive-Thru Ceremony

On Monday, The Real Housewives of New Jersey‘s Teresa Giudice shared some videos and photos to Instagram in celebration of her youngest daughter Audriana’s graduation. The youngest Giudice graduated from fifth grade in a drive-thru celebration at her school.

Teresa shared a photo of Audriana wearing a white shirt and a red mortarboard. The caption congratulated Audriana while acknowledging just how grown up the star’s youngest daughter was.

The Standing Strong author continued to share her feelings with her 1.9 million followers. Teresa wrote that she was “so proud” of Audriana, and indicated just how hard the young lady works “at everything!”

Teresa’s caption continued to address Audriana’s shyness and aversion to photos, however, and she explained that the photos were her way of freezing time.

Audriana’s apprehension around the camera was apparent as Teresa filmed the drive-thru ceremony for her Instagram Live. The young graduate, dressed in a black striped jumper, frequently asked her mom to stop filming. Audriana was concerned that filming was against the rules. Teresa even commented on her daughter’s actions at one point.

“She’s getting shy,” Teresa said of her daughter.

From the car, Teresa showed the graduation ceremony. Cars drove through a red-and-white balloon arch as various educators lined the sidewalks. A massive congratulations sign adorned the walkway as Teresa narrated the video, and she frequently told Audriana how much she loved her.

When it was Audriana’s turn in line, the soon to be sixth-grader hopped out of the black SUV and took several photos with her teachers. Teresa, clearly a proud mom, yelled “congratulations” as Audriana quickly got back into the car.

Teresa wasn’t the only one to congratulate Audriana. Friends, family, and fans were quick to share well-wishes with the star’s daughter. The Instagram post in question gained over 22,000 likes in a short time, and nearly 200 fans took to the comments section to express their congratulations.

“Congrats my beautiful girl,” Audriana’s aunt and Teresa’s co-star, Melissa Gorga, commented.

Another former real housewife also shared thoughts on the pictures.

“Sweetest girl ever!!! Love you to pieces Audriana!!! Congratulations,” Dina Manzo wrote.

Dina starred on Seasons 1,2, and 6 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey alongside Teresa. The two have remained close, and Dina is Audriana’s godmother.