Instagram Model Jocelyn Chew Shows Off Her Stunning Body In A Tiny Bikini

Model Jocelyn Chew delighted fans by putting her fit figure on display in a video for her latest Instagram post. She shared a clip from a recent photo shoot where she rocked a small bikini that showed off her stunning body.

The Canadian-born model had done several shoots at home during the coronavirus lock down, so she was excited to share footage from an actual set. For the video, she stood in front of a gray backdrop and struck several poses while she was being photographed.

Chew wore her long hair parted in the middle with loose curls. The model sported a light blue swimsuit with a white pattern, and tagged Frankie’s Bikinis in the upload. Her top had small straps that went around the back of her neck, while the bottoms had thin straps that wrapped around her waist and tied on the sides. She wore a gold pendant necklace to complete the look. Fans were treated to a clear glimpse of her toned stomach, and Chew’s complexion popped against the light-colored suit and the neutral background.

The 28-year-old’s clip had the song “Don’t Rush” by Young T and Bugsey playing. At the beginning of the footage, Chew was recorded from the side while she looked straight at the camera taking her photo. She lifted her right arm to touch her left elbow while flashing a sheepish grin at the lens. Then the model turned around to give a view of the back of her bikini before spinning around and showing off the front once more. In her caption, Chew mentioned how happy she was to return to work.

Many of the model’s 543,000 Instagram followers quickly noticed the steamy clip, as more than 6,100 of them slapped the “like” button in just over an hour after it went live. Chew’s replies were littered with fire and heart-eye emoji. She received compliments from multiple people in the fashion industry. Model Jessie Andrews left three fire emoji.

“The absolute perfect body on this planet belongs to this woman,” one admiring fan wrote.

“So beautiful, as you always are,” another added.

“Perfect as always,” a follower commented.

“Calendar on your wall looked pretty full to me,” photographer Clint Robert replied.

As covered by The Inquisitr, Chew showcased her slender figure in another short clip last week. She rocked a small white bikini that barely covered her assets, and struck several poses while a photo shoot was going on behind her. That post garnered more than 27,000 likes.