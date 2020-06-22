Denise Richards Reveals Her Daughter Eloise Learned To Say ‘Dad’ To Aaron Phypers In Time For Father’s Day

The 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star says her husband got the greatest gift ever from their 9-year-old daughter.

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Denise Richards said her daughter, Eloise, learned to say the word “dad” just in time for Father’s Day.

The mom of three shared a sweet slideshow to Instagram that included throwbacks from her childhood alongside her dad, Irv Richards, as well as more recent photos with her husband, Aaron Phypers, who is a stepdad to her daughters, and she revealed the happy news in the caption to the post.

In a series of photos, a young Denise was pictured posing in a First Holy Communion dress and later in a Brownie uniform as she sat on her dad’s lap. A third photo showed the young family at Christmastime. More recent pics showed Denise and Aaron with the actress’s teen daughters, Sami and Lola Sheen, and a final photo of Aaron sitting at a table with Eloise, who turned 9 last month.

In the caption to the post, Denise wished her own dad a Happy Father’s Day and called him a “role model.” She also wished her husband Aaron a Happy Father’s Day and wrote that she couldn’t imagine a better dad for Eloise or stepdad for her two older daughters, whose father is her ex-husband Charlie Sheen.

But in the sweetest reveal of the day, Denise also noted that the biggest gift was Eloise learning to say the word”dad” just a few weeks before Father’s Day. Denise has been vocal about her youngest daughter’s serious speech delays due to a chromosomal disorder, so her new word is a very big deal.

In comments to the post, fans of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star were thrilled by the happy news about Eloise.

“Oh how amazing for you all to hear Eloise say that,” one fan wrote.

“Omg that is so sweet. I bet that just melted his heart,” another added.

“What beautiful photos” a third fan chimed in. “I can’t even imagine the joy you both felt when Eloise said ‘Dad!’ She’s a true blessing to you both… the best joy and Father’s Day gift from Eloise!”

“Aaron seems to be a wonderful dad to Eloise,” another wrote. “You are blessed indeed.”

Denise, who adopted Eloise in 2011 as a single mom, opened up about her daughter’s developmental delays last year on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion. The Bravo star got emotional as she revealed her daughter has a deletion in chromosome 8.

Denise previously told People that Eloise didn’t start walking until she was two years old and that by age eight she only said a few words. At the time, the RHOBH newcomer said sometimes Eloise seems to feel like her age in understanding, and other times she’s “emotionally three years old.”