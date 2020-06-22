Brit Manuela Flashes Her Curves In An Asymmetrical White One-Piece Swimsuit With A Revealing Cutout Design

Brit Manuela thrilled her 939,000 Instagram followers today with a stunning new post that saw her showing some serious skin. The model and fitness trainer flashed her famous curves in a series of five eye-popping snaps that surely had more than a few pulses racing.

Brit stood outside in front of a wood-paneled wall as she posed by crossing one leg in front of the other and popping her hip out to the side. It appeared to be a beautiful summer day, as the golden sun spilled over the star to illuminate her flawless physique as the gentle breeze blew through wildly through her long, brunette hair. She looked smoking hot as she worked the camera in a sexy white swimsuit from Oh Polly, which featured a revealing cut-out that spanned from her chest to her hips to give her audience a full look at her flat midsection and chiseled abs. The one-piece also boasted an asymmetrical design with a single, knotted strap and bandeau-style neckline that showcased Brit’s toned arms and a teasing glimpse of cleavage, giving the look a sultry and seductive vibe.

The model’s curvy hips and sculpted legs were left on show as well thanks to her swimsuit’s daringly high-cut design. It had a mismatched waistband that sat high up on her hips to further accentuate her taut tummy and hourglass silhouette.

To accessorize the scanty look, Brit added a dainty necklace with a trendy, gold coin pendant, as well as a set of thin hoop earrings. Her dark tresses were worn down in loose, voluminous waves, and she opted to go makeup-free to allow her stunning natural beauty to shine.

It wasn’t long before fans of the social media sensation began showering the sizzling, multi-slide upload with love. It has been awarded over 16,000 likes after just one hour of going live, as well as hundreds of comments and compliments.

“I love the cut of this swimwear. You are gorgeous,” one person wrote.

“Effortlessly beautiful,” quipped another fan.

“Mmm body goals or what? Wishing you all the best in everything Brit!” a third admirer commented.

“OMG I literally want to be you. BEST body,” added a fourth follower.

Brit has filled her Instagram page with a number of skimpy swimwear looks, including an impossibly tiny floral bikini that she rocked in a short video shared last week. The clip certainly seemed to be a hit with her fans, who have viewed it over 138,000 times and awarded it more than 26,000 to date.