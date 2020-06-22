Jade Grobler Shows Off Her Hot Bod In A Skimpy Bikini At The Beach

Jade Grobler slayed in a skimpy two-piece swimsuit for her most recent Instagram post earlier today. The Australian influencer stunned her fans with a flirty snap of herself flaunting her hourglass figure at the beach.

In the racy snapshot, Jade looked nothing short of gorgeous wearing a tiny white two-piece. The top boasted small cups that barely contained her chest, as well as a deep neckline that displayed an ample amount of her cleavage. The swimwear looked like it was lined, which protected her buxom curves from exposure. The thin straps went over her shoulders, highlighting her toned arms.

She sported matching bottoms that boasted a low-cut waistline and flashed a generous amount of her taut tummy. Fans also raved about her rock-hard abs, expressing their admiration in the comments. The garments high leg cuts emphasized her curvy hips and helped make legs seem taller.

In the picture, Jade stood in front of the camera with her legs apart. While the entirety of her legs was not seen in the shot, it seemed like she stood on the coastline. She raised her chin, closing her eyes from the bright sunlight and tilted her head to the side. She then raised her left hand on top of her head, holding her hair in place. A cloudless blue sky and the vast ocean comprised her stunning background.

The model presumably enhanced her beauty with a minimal makeup application. She appeared to wear defined eyebrows, black mascara, and some pink tint on her lips. She left her long, blond hair down, letting the strands hang over her shoulder and back. She opted to wear a string necklace with a turtle pendant and a couple of string bracelets.

In the caption, Jade wrote something about what she feels whenever she’s at the beach. According to the geotag, she was photographed somewhere in Cairns, Queensland.

Out of her 975,000 Instagram followers, many of them couldn’t get enough of the new share. The photo raked in more than 24,200 likes in less than a day. Many of them also swarmed the comments section and wrote compliments, receiving over 250 messages. While several admirers gushed over her dangerous curves, some fans praised her tanned complexion.

“You always look stunning! Your body looks amazing,” one of her followers commented.

“I think you are the most beautiful woman on the planet. The views might stunning, but you are a thousand times more,” added another admirer.

“I can’t close my eyes. Otherwise, I don’t see how incredibly sexy you are,” wrote a third social media fan.