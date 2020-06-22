Gabby Allen Flaunts Derrière In Cheeky Bikini Bottoms

Gabby Allen took to Instagram to show of her perky backside on Monday. The fitness model’s latest update featured her looking sensational in a pair of bikini bottoms and a sexy crop top while she posed outside.

Gabby’s post consisted of two pictures that captured her standing next to a fence in the sexy outfit. Her top was made from an orange tie-dyed fabric that flattered her skin tone. The number had off-the-shoulder, puffy short sleeves. Her bottoms were black and cheeky with a high waist.

The London-based model faced the fence in both snaps, showing off her booty. Each photo saw her from different side angles as she showed off her curves.

The first picture captured Gabby from a close angle, giving her fans a good look at her perky booty. The image was cropped in the middle of her face and just under her cheeks. She looked over her shoulder at the camera with her lips parted. The pose not only showed off her derrière, but her shapely back and upper arms as well.

Gabby’s face was visible in the second snap, which also saw her peering over her shoulder at the camera. She posed with one leg slightly forward, highlighting her rear end. The side of her bare thigh was prominent as well as the curve of her low back, which accentuated her slender waist.

The model wore her hair pulled away from her face with a colorful silk scarf. A few wavy tendrils framed her face. As far as makeup, Gabby appeared to frame her bright blue eyes with sculpted brows, smoky eye shadow, and thick eyelashes. She also looked to be wearing blush on her cheeks and a rose shade on her lips. She accessorized with a pair of hoop dangle earrings.

In the caption, she cracked a joke about increasing her bustline.

“Natural Beauty Is Rare! You don’t need boobs!” one admirer wrote.

“That’s why your gorgeous because you stayed solid and did not changed yourself for society! Inspirational,” a second follower chimed in.

“And the REAR OF THE YEAR is awarded to you,” joked a third Instagram user.

“I really want to compliment you on your bum, but I’ve gotten lost swimming in your eyes,” a fourth fan quipped.

Gabby seems to have a knack for looking good in just about everything she wears. Just last week, she shared a set of pictures that saw her looking fabulous in a white bodysuit.