Kelly Clarkson Says ‘There’s No Greater Gift’ Than Parenting Amid Divorce From Brandon Blackstock

The singer discussed how overwhelming and rewarding motherhood can be.

Even with all of its ups and downs, Kelly Clarkson is incredibly grateful for motherhood. Recently, the singer and talk show host partnered with Carter’s to host a virtual ShowHER Love Baby Shower, according to People. During the event, Clarkson got candid about the joys and pains of motherhood.

“You are going to be inspired to do all of these magical things with your kids. Do things you’ve never done before. Try things you’ve never done before. It is such an awesome experience being a parent. I know it can be overwhelming, but it is so amazing. You aren’t just molding their little lives — it’s changing you in the process, too,” Clarkson said.

The mom of two also had plenty advice for the audience, which was made up of new and expecting mothers. She told them that they should go easy on themselves, whether they’re working or staying at home. The singer added that, even if it didn’t feel like it, they were being productive either way.

She also encouraged them to look at every situation with humor, even on days with they feel like crying. The Voice coach said that crying was okay, but they should try to laugh and let things go as well.

She also told these new and expecting mothers that they should nap when their kids nap. She explained that the impulse when children nap is for mothers to find something that they can do for themselves.

“Don’t do it! Take the nap, trust me,” the American Idol victor said.

In addition to Clarkson, the chat was also attended by celebrity moms Shawn Johnson East, Jordin Sparks and Tia Mowry-Hardrict.

Clarkson also encouraged the mothers to read to their children. She explained that her mother was a teacher, and instilled the importance of reading in her at an early age.

Clarkson participated in the panel from her home in Los Angeles. She had previously been quarantined in Montana with her children, and recently announced that she and husband Brandon Blackstock were divorcing. Clarkson filed for divorce from Blackstock on June 4 after nearly seven years of marriage.

In the aftermath of the divorce, a source told People that Clarkson’s priority now was creating a stable, loving environment for her children. The source added that because of the instability Clarkson faced during her own childhood, she is especially sensitive to what her children need. “Piece by Piece,” which was written in 2015, was about the turmoil her father created during her childhood, and the support she had found in her relationship with Blackstock