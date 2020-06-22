‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Brittany Cartwright’s Pastor Confirms Her Mom Is Out Of The ICU

Sherri Cartwright has been moved out of the ICU.

Brittany Cartwright’s mother, Sherri Cartwright, was recently moved out of the intensive care unit (ICU), where she had been since earlier this month following complications sustained during a bladder surgery.

According to a report shared by People magazine on June 20, Brittany’s family pastor, Ryan Dotson, who is based out of Kentucky, shared on his Facebook account days ago that Sherri had been taken out of the ICU and placed into a hospital room and added that she is “improving daily.”

Earlier this month, Pastor Ryan confirmed to his followers on social media that Sherri, who is a member of his church, was forced to undergo emergency surgery after a scheduled procedure that had gone bad. At the time, he also said that things were “uncertain” for Sherri and requested her fellow churchgoers pray for her and believe that God will grant her a full recovery.

Sherri first revealed she was having surgery on her bladder at the end of March and told her fans and followers that she would be having to take eight weeks off of work afterwards.

In addition to Brittany’s pastor keeping his followers in the loop with Sherri’s health on his Facebook page, Brittany has been sharing updates on her social media accounts and has also been joined by her former Vanderpump Rules co-star, Kristen Doute, in requesting prayers for her mother.

As Vanderpump Rules fans likely saw, Kristen appeared on her Instagram Stories and Twitter pages for the first time since her firing to request prayers for Sherri last Wednesday. At the time, Sherri also asked for her online audience members to keep Sherri in their thoughts before thanking them for their well wishes with a heart and praying hands emoji.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Brittany shared an update on her mom’s condition with her fans and followers last week on her Instagram Stories, thanking them for their love and prayers and requesting they continue to pray for Sherri. She also said, along with a photo of her mother in the hospital, that Sherri had a long road ahead of her but was staying strong amid her health battle and doing amazing as she recovered.

Brittany also shared a heart emoji with her post and included the quote, “Home is wherever mom is.”

While Brittany’s husband, Jax, shared a tweet to Sherri earlier this month, wishing her well as she faced an impending surgery, he does not appear to have said anything more in recent days.