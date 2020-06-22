Julia Rose Straddles Pool Wall Wearing Tiny Tie-Dyed Bikini: ‘Taking Applications For A Pool Boy’

World Series flasher Julia Rose showed off her bikini body in a tiny tie-dyed swimsuit, and she announced that she’s taking applications for a pool boy. The Shag Mag founder’s Instagram followers appeared to love her latest look.

In the image, Julia straddled a pool wall with one leg in the pool and the other in what appeared to be a hot tub. She wore a tiny green, red, and yellow tie-dyed string bikini top that featured a small strip of fabric to protect her modesty and little gold rings attached the strings that tied around her neck to the cups. It showed off plenty of her ample cleavage. She more the matching bikini bottoms that tied high on each hip. The pose also showed off the model’s toned arms, flat stomach, and small waist.

Julia’s long highlighted brunette hair in wet, tangled waves that flowed down her back and framed her face. She appeared to have on minimal makeup, and her full lips and big brown eyes popped in the image. The model rested her hands on the wall in front of her and showcased a long light colored manicure, which contrasted with her dark, sunkissed skin. One word of Julia’s rib cage tattoo was visible in the pose.

In her caption, the entrepreneur said that she is taking applications for a pool boy, and many Instagrammers appeared to feel that they were up for the job. Although she’d indicated that there was a link in her bio to apply, the link went to her Patreon account. Almost 175,000 accounts hit the like button, and more than 1,000 of Julia’s followers took the time to leave a reply for her.

Several fans replied, asking more details about the non-existent job just to tease the swimsuit model.

“What’s the compensation looking like,” teased one devotee.

“I worked at the Sheraton as a pool server for three months last year,” a second fan jokingly applied for the faux position.

“Oops..meanwhile I am looking for a fantastic model for a bold shoot in space among stars. Wanna apply,” asked a third follower.

Many other followers noted how hot they thought Julia looked in her swimwear, and many included a flame emoji.

“My favorite tie-dye. You look gorgeous,” a fourth fan replied, including a red heart eye emoji.

The Inquisitr previously reported that Julia shared a photo of herself posing topless, and she covered her chest with her hand while jokingly asking followers if they needed a hand.