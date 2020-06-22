Rita Ora Models Cropped Hoodie & Skintight Shorts For JD Campaign

Rita Ora took to Instagram to share a couple of new photos of herself that took place for the latest JD campaign.

In the first shot, the “I Will Never Let You Down” songstress stunned in a sleeveless black Nike top that featured the brand’s logo and iconic Swoosh across the front numerous times. She accessorized herself with a number of gold necklaces, rings, small hoop earrings, and bracelets while rocking acrylic nails with different colorful designs on each nail. For her makeup application, Ora appeared to be going for a natural look that included mascara and lipstick. She styled her blond and brunette hair up and showed off the tattoos inked on her arms.

In the photo, the entertainer had been captured fairly up-close. Ora was snapped outdoors with her arm wrapped across the top of her head while resting her elbow on the wall beside her. She raised her other hand to her face and looked directly at the camera lens with a mouth-open expression.

In the next slide, Ora modeled a long-sleeved gray cropped hoodie paired with high-waisted black skintight Adidas shorts. To complete the ensemble, she wore white lace-up Adidas sneakers. The 29-year-old looked to be sporting the same accessories and hairstyles as the first frame.

In the photo, Ora was photographed crouching on top of a rooftop. She seemingly had the wind blowing the front of her hair and crossed her arms over. Ora stared at the camera with a strong look and showcased the outfit well.

For her caption, she informed fans that this photoshoot for JD took place before the lockdown in Los Angeles.

In the span of six hours, her post racked up more than 286,000 likes and over 1,300 comments, proving to be very popular with her 16.1 million followers.

“You are looking amazing,” one user wrote.

“OMG ICONIC,” another devotee shared passionately in capital letters.

“You are without a doubt the most beautiful woman on the planet,” remarked a third fan.

“You are such a beautiful woman Rita,” a fourth admirer commented.

Ora is no stranger to impressing her loyal social media audience. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wowed in a cream vest top with two straps hanging from the bottom. Underneath, she went braless and completed the ensemble with a long high-waisted pink skirt made out of silk material. Ora sported her blond and brunette hair up and went barefoot for the occasion. She posed outdoors on the grass next to four balloons and stood in front of a mini tent.